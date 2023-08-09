In fact, we recall that Take Two has just announced the port of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which will be sold at the price of 50 euros, which makes it quite clear that backwards compatibility is not really an indispensable element for the publisher, on the contrary.

For the CEO of Take Two, Strauss Zelnick the backwards compatibility of the consoles is a benefits for players that is, an advantage, which however it is not a fundamental element and we don’t find it hard to believe that this is really the case for the head of the publisher in question.

Is backwards compatibility not well received by publishers?

Red Dead Redemption, an image

In an interview published by IGN, Zelnick reported that this function across the various generations of consoles is more of a additional benefitbut nothing that could be considered a must-have item within a new console.

Considering the operations seen in the past by the publisher, this is not surprising at all. In the same interview, Zelnick also considered the price decided for the port of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch to be “commercially correct”, as well as reporting that “mid-gen” consoles such as PS5 Pro do not have much importance for developers .

In fact, backwards compatibility certainly represents a benefit more for players than for game publishers, since it allows users to continue to enjoy previously purchased games without having to purchase new versions. Even more so if that backwards compatibility also applies gods technical improvements as an increase in resolution and performance, as we have often seen with Xbox Series X|S.

In the latter case it also goes to threaten any operations remastering which can be extremely lucrative for publishers, which is why we imagine that game companies do not have a great passion for this feature.