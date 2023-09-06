The xbox series s has arrived to revolutionize the world of consoles. This small but mighty machine has proven that you don’t need a giant in your room to enjoy the best games and the highest graphic quality.

From its sleek, compact design to its impressive performance, the xbox series s is, of the consoles Xboxwhich all gamers Mexicans have been waiting.

The xbox series s is the younger sister of xbox series xbut don’t be fooled by

its size. Although it is 60% smaller than the X-seriesthis console is capable of offer graphics in 1440p with up 120 frames per second. In addition, it has a ssd of 512GB that guarantees ultra-fast charging times, allowing you to jump into the game in a matter of seconds. Its white design with black details makes it look modern and elegant, perfect for any space.

Games you can’t miss this year

If something characterizes the consoles Xbox is its impressive catalog of games. This year, the xbox series s does not lag behind. Some of the most anticipated titles include:

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (8/17/2023): It is a narrative adventure that proposes explore, experience and investigate interactive leisure in all its conceptions and acceptances. Through different acts, the video game tells deep stories and presents varied characters.

Age of Empires 4 (8/22/2023): It is the fourth part of the veteran strategy saga in real time that will take us to the Middle Ages.

Immortals of Aveum (8/22/2023): First-person shooter.

Blasphemous 2(8/24/2023): The Griever is again thrown into the endless cycle of life, death and resurrection, exploring dangerous new lands to discover their secrets.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (8/25/2023): Action-RPG / Mecha Simulator.

sea ​​of ​​stars (8/29/2023): Role-playing game strongly inspired by the great classics of genre, especially those released in the 1990s.

Starfield(9/6/2023): Open world RPG with exploration of planets and would be connected to the universe we see in the saga fallout.

payday 3 (9/18/2023): Cooperative shooter where you plan a robbery and execute it with your companions.

Lies of P(9/19/2023): Set in the Belle Époque era, it puts a dark spin on the well-known tale of pinocchio.

Mortal Kombat 1 (9/19/2023): New installment of the veteran fighting saga.

Choose your favorite and immerse yourself in its incredible graphics and the adventures that this game promises. extraordinary console.

Cognitive benefits of playing video games

Although many think that playing video games is just a waste of time, many studies have shown that they have multiple cognitive benefits. Playing regularly can improve memory, attention, and problem-solving ability. issues.

In addition, video games can help develop social and work skills in team, especially in multiplayer titles.

How long should children play?

Everything in measure is good. Although video games have benefits, it is important that

children have limited play time. It is recommended that they play no more than one or two hours a day and that they are always supervised by an adult.

Another essential point is that the games are appropriate for their age.

What to take into account when buying an Xbox Series S?

Before launching to buy your xbox series sPlease consider storage space. Yeah If you’re one of those who downloads a lot of games, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

Review the catalog of available games and upcoming releases to make sure you the titles you are interested in will be available. And of course, compare prices. Although the xbox series s It usually has a more accessible price than other consoles, it never agrees more look for a good deal.

Definitely the xbox series s has come to stay. With the powerful performance of it,

compact design and constantly growing catalog of games, this console promises to offer an unmatched gaming experience.