He should have created two works using banknotes for a total of around 70 thousand euros given by the Danish Museum in Aalborg on the canvas, but Jens Haaning, a rather well-known conceptual artist in the contemporary art scene, conceptualized keeping the money and sending two blank canvases entitled “Take the money and run”. And so now he has been sentenced by the court to return the money taken for the work and never used (not for the work, perhaps).

It all started a couple of years ago. The Danish artist, whose work often focuses on concerts of power and inequality, was commissioned by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, northern Denmark, to recreate two previous works with banknotes to represent average incomes .

Haaning’s 2007 work, An Average Denmark Annual Income, showed kroner banknotes fixed to canvas in a frame, while a second work, from 2011, represented Austrian incomes with euro banknotes.

The museum has therefore allocated around 532,000 crowns (around 71 thousand euros) from its reserves to recreate the works of art, as well as a compensation for the artist of just under 6 thousand euros. But when the staff unpacked the works delivered for display, they found two empty frames with the provocative title “Take the Money and Run”.

The museum put the new artworks on display, but when Haaning refused to return the money, he sued him. The Copenhagen court on Monday ordered the artist to repay the money he had been lent, but said he would still have to be paid compensation.

At the time Lasse Andersson, director of the Kunsten Museum, told the press: «We are not a rich museum. … We need to think carefully about how we spend our funds and not spend more than we can afford.” Haaning had replied: «The job is that I took their money. It’s not theft. It’s a breach of contract and breach of contract is part of the job.”