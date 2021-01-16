It peaks again. On Tuesday, the chancellor and the prime ministers will meet for the thirtieth time since the beginning of the crisis to discuss “further measures”. You can certainly hum that along. You’re sick of it. And yet we urgently need a summit. Just not this one.

The corona policy of this country is characterized by a bipolar disorder. Germany is panicked and phlegmatic at the same time, which is why words and deeds keep falling apart.

On the one hand, it is becoming more and more urgent that the lockdown is observed. It is true that the number of infections has decreased somewhat and has recently stabilized at a (far too high) level. But that shouldn’t last. A much more dangerous mutant is likely to be in the process of spreading among us too.

If you didn’t understand Darwin at school, you just have to on the contagion curves in Ireland and Great Britain look to see how brutal evolution is: the new variant systematically displaces its lame brother. Next, she then takes on our health system. The question is: who is faster: us with vaccination and contact reduction? Or the new high-speed corona?

There’s no lockdown out there. A maximum of one lockdown

At the same time, the Corona paragraphs have dangerously decoupled from life. There is actually no lockdown out there that a summit could simply increase to a “mega lockdown” (“Bild”) or a “house arrest” (AfD). A maximum of one lockdown! The rules are stretched or simply not adhered to at all.

The drivers of the pandemic are, for example, companies and authorities that are full of office workers who could work perfectly from home (surveys show: around 40 percent would have the technical capability), but also full of 50s bosses who believe that their controllers and assistants would immediately fall on the couch with Netflix if they were released from their office cubicles.

In the spring Almost a third worked from home. In November it was only 14 percent. The proportion should now be slightly higher again – according to the government spokesman, it is well below the spring value. But the federal government wants to leave it with appeals. Nobody likes to control who really has a “valid reason” to go to work.

Another driver is suspected, especially in Berlin, schools and daycare centers. The Senate lacks chutzpah, it leaves it to the parents’ self-assessment as to whether they are systemically relevant, and because everyone is so tired and exhausted, suddenly everyone is systemically relevant. The union sounds the alarm – without any response.

In front of the snack bar, workers stand with currywurst at lunchtime, and young people with beer in the evening

So you can go on: In front of the snack there are groups of workers with the currywurst at noon and young people in the evening with a beer – without anyone reminding them that there is a paragraph. Doctors issue mask certificates in series without anyone seriously investigating them. Local public transport is correspondingly full with people with and without masks driving to work or their children around.

Now the discussion is about to shut down the industry as the next measure, i.e. to deal the death blow to the German economy. But we don’t need another “action summit”. But an implementation summit.