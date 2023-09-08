Meanwhile, Ravenna has the cement record in the area. Only Rome beats it. If the Democratic Party continues like this, not even Schlein’s color schemer whitens the figure of m…. what he is doing! It seems to be in “The Marchese del Grillo”: “Hear, hear…”





A new chapter is added to the story of the flood victim from Romagna who was fined 600 euros because he was held responsible for the abandonment of rubble after the flood in the street.

Andrea M. (as we called the victim), we have seen a notification arrive from the provincial police force of Ravenna which communicates that it has temporarily “suspended” the sanction to have it evaluated by the competent Commission, in the first useful session. But “informs the offender that, pursuant to DGP 156 of 09/07/2014 in the event that the opposition is rejected, the costs of the procedure equal to € 41.00 will be charged to you as well as the notification costs equal at €17.00”. So the 617 euros of initial fine rise further, in case of defeat, becoming 675 euros! “…the special Commission set up to assist the Manager in charge of the province of Ravenna in the application of administrative sanctions, at the first useful session”.

The Commission? The Italian of this story looks so much like one of those scenes from Monicelli’s films like “The Marchese del Grillo” with the minstrel declaiming the parchment in the square: “Listen, listen, on the first full moon this Commission will meet to support you, sir my most illustrious to decide if the rubbish that smells belonged to this subject who was flooded and who lost all his possessions…”.

But since we are in the 21st century, one who takes responsibility for solving the fool, without further waste of time, isn’t there!? No? Or do you still have the doubt that the fine must be made to pay?

The province of Ravenna, led by the Democratic Party, after having demonstrated such effectiveness in land management, given the results of the May cataclysm, will now make Andrea M. a sort of Kafkaesque “trial”. All to understand if he had found a letter addressed to him on the street in a pile of rubbish, after thousands shoveled mud and placed all kinds of remains on the roadsidewhether or not prosecutable from an administrative point of view.

But instead of prosecuting those who were destroyed by the flood, why as the Municipality of Ravenna do you avoid cementing the area? The concrete mixers of Emilia Romagna are mainly responsible for the flood disaster in May, as also explained by Imperial College London. And Ravenna in the first place has shown that it loves concrete so much. With 68 hectares of consumption of land more than in 2020, it is the Italian municipality where the most construction has been done, preceded only by Rome (see the ISPRA table at the end).

Why didn’t you hold trials like this in the streets during the days of the tragedy, when people were shoveling mud on the street? Ah ho sorry, those were the days of the institutions’ fashion shows!

If the Democratic Party continues like this, not even Schlein’s color schemer whitens the figure of m…. what he is doing!

Meanwhile, the Emilia Romagna Region, still led by the Democratic Party, is called into question. The lawyer Marta Evangelisti, group leader of FdI in the Region, asks the president Stefano Bonaccini and the Legislative Assembly to cancel the sanction. “Such waste”, writes the lawyer, “if they can be defined as such, is in reality mostly furniture that is no longer usable, damaged by the flood… the situation would appear truly surreal: in fact, it is in no way acceptable that people who have lost everything, and who have risked their own lives due to flood events, should be given a fine that can even be around 600 euros”.

And he details: “Given the reports received by the interrogator from the territories of the province of Ravenna, citizens have repeatedly alerted Hera for the collection of bulky items but there would be numerous delays in the provision of the service itself”. So he asks: “If it intends (the Giunta, ed) to intervene, with regulatory instruments of competence, so that such episodes do not have to repeat themselves and to ensure that citizens damaged by the flood must not also live in anguish of being handed a hefty fine”.

Andrea M. once again tells ad Affaritaliani who has no intention of giving in to the injustice suffered after the drama of having lost everything, the house and his possessions: “I don’t give in to stuff like that!”. And the good news is that after our article, a lawyer offered to assist him free of charge. The story doesn’t end.

