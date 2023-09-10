Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Ukraine defends itself against Russian air sovereignty with the help of German Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. The latest models are already 43 years old.

Kiev – The Gepard anti-aircraft tank is no longer the latest model – but it is still highly valued in the Ukrainian war. Although the first 570 units were produced in 1976 and the last in 1980, Ukraine, which is supported by Germany, relies on the technology of the tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann in Russia’s war of aggression. No new Gepard tanks have been produced since 1980, so the youngest ones are already 43 years old.

The Cheetah was decommissioned by the Bundeswehr in 2010 and became an important asset in the defense of airspace against Russian drones and missiles during the Ukraine war. The federal government has already given Ukraine a total of 46 Gepard tanks and promised 6 more. 15 examples, which are said to be among the best preserved, were probably still in use in Qatar recently.

A Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank of the German Bundeswehr. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Sven Eckelkamp

The Cheetah consists of two radar-guided 35-millimeter autocannons in a two-person turret combined with a Leopard 1 tank chassis that seats a driver. An analyst for the magazine Forbes describes it as “arguably the best self-propelled anti-aircraft gun in the world.” A former Cheetah commander claimed the vehicle’s nine-mile range Ku-band tracking radar, controlled by an S-band search radar, could even detect birds. “The tank does its job very well. He takes the kamikaze drones like fruit from the sky,” a Cheetah commander named Roman told the news agency AFP. A recent video showed a German tank knocking Russian drones out of the sky in Ukraine.

Germany delivers another 15 Gepard tanks to Ukraine

In 2018, the 15 new Ukrainian units were briefly used by the Qatari army and are now becoming part of the Kiev army again via Germany. In April 2022, just two months after the start of the war, Germany promised Kiev 52 refurbished Cheetahs from German stocks. In June 2023, the commitment for a further 15 followed. The United States also announced that it would buy back 30 Gepard tanks from an unspecified operator – apparently Jordan – and also hand them over to Ukraine.

The German delivery included some or all of the 15 Gepard 1A2s that Qatar acquired in 2018 specifically to secure airspace during the World Cup that the country recently hosted. In February there were reports that Berlin was negotiating with Doha to buy back the 15 anti-aircraft tanks. In July, a Qatari cheetah with its distinctive sand-colored camouflage appeared in the background of a video shot by Oleksii Makeiev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, at the Putlos military training area in Germany. On Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also released a video montage showing newly painted cheetahs in action.

A Gepard commander noticed details of the equipment that suggested at least one of the tanks in the video was ex-Qatari. “The condition of this anti-aircraft tank is incredibly good,” he commented. “As if it had just rolled off the assembly line.”

Germany supplies Cheetah ammunition to Ukraine – Switzerland rejects arms sale

A problem arose regarding new ammunition for the weapons. Until recently, Switzerland had a monopoly on the production of new ammunition for the Gepard’s two 35-millimeter autocannons. Citing “neutrality,” the Swiss government refused to sell arms to Ukraine. So Germany paid the German company Rheinmetall to set up a new production line – the first cartridges were shipped to Ukraine this week. Berlin ordered a total of 300,000 shots in the 35-millimeter caliber. “Production is running at full speed,” said a Rheinmetall spokesman in August. (cgsc with dpa)