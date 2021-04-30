ofChristoph Gschossmann shut down

Controversial campaign in the state election campaign: The Left in Saxony-Anhalt relies on an “anti-Wessi course”. There is criticism.

Munich – “Take command of the Wessis”, it says on a poster – the course of the Left * in Saxony-Anhalt is causing a stir and a lot of criticism. The poster also shows a dog on a leash. The party decided to only show it at the presentation and not to hang it up during the election campaign, but it was already causing a lot of explosive. In Saxony-Anhalt, elections will take place in June.

The SPD state chairman, Burkhard Lischka, accused the left of “rather pathetic style” that is otherwise only known from the AfD. The Federal Government’s Eastern Commissioner, Marco Wanderwitz (CDU), also criticized the situation. “I don’t believe in this slogan,” Wanderwitz explained Editorial network Germany.

Wessi criticism: Linke goes even further in Thensenpapier – “Wessi is always the boss”

In a thesis paper that the mirror is available, but the left goes even further. It was written by left-wing top candidate Eva von Angern and the country manager Stefan Gebhardt. Criticism of West Germany is nothing new for the East Party, but the paper brings a new edge to the debate and is also directed against executives who live in East Germany but come from the West.

Two thirds of the hundred largest companies in the East are run by West Germans, it says. The left write: “Three decades after German reunification, the following applies to the majority of East Germans: Wessi is always the boss.” And further: “It is considered normal that East Germans have nothing to report on the command bridges.”

The Left complains that only a minority of heads of departments, units and staff, as well as rectors and university presidents, come from the East. The proportion of East German executives in facilities such as the University Hospital Halle or the police has steadily decreased. The conclusion: “We need targeted support for young East Germans.”

Theses paper of the left: “Inequality of living conditions not an industrial accident, but wanted”

Unequal living conditions are also criticized in the paper: “In Saxony-Anhalt, people work an average of 75 hours longer a year and receive almost 3,000 euros less annual wages than in neighboring Lower Saxony.” This is “not an industrial accident of German unity” – but “politically wanted “.

The complaints become more concrete: “A political line is drawn from the sell-off policy of the Treuhand, the flattening of the East German competition, the safeguarding of the low-wage zone in the East through Agenda 2010 and the increased privatization of public services.”

The left see this in “the exploitation of east-west differences as an economic business model, the social consequences of which have to be paid for with state money”. “Keeping East Germans away from key positions in the state and society” is the “consistent continuation of this policy.”

Allegation of the left: West Germans do not accept the East German identity of the East

Another accusation is that West Germans did not accept the East German identity, but rather pushed them to become West German – and would be resentful if they did not do so. “As in the other German state that was lost, above all gratitude and submission to the existing are expected, as if the East Germans had not achieved anything of their own since reunification and the achievements in the years before did not count,” it says.

In dealing with East German culture, “an unculture of contempt has solidified, from which too many still duck and shrink.”

Left country chief defends anti-Wessi poster

Left boss Susanne Hennig-Wellsow defended the poster: “I have a different sense of humor, but I can understand the issue,” she said – it “worked” because it attracts attention to the disadvantage of East Germans. For them, the East German Chancellor Angela Merkel * did too little for the East: “The time of transition has not yet been processed in the East, we still earn less money on average than West Germans. As Chancellor, you should have seen the upheavals that would result, ”emphasized Henning-Wellsow.

The polls in Saxony-Anhalt recently saw the Left in third place – but with noticeable losses compared to the previous state election. (cg)