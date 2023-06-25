Between the night of this Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, Punctual torrential rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabascointense rains in Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán, and very heavy rains in Puebla and Quintana Roo, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Said rains will be caused by the presence of low pressure channels, in interaction with instability in high levels of the atmosphere; as well as the displacement of Tropical Wave No. 6, which is located to the south of the Guerrero coast and is associated with a low pressure zone with cyclonic potential, and with the approach of tropical wave No. 7 located to the southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The dependency belonging to Conagua warned that these rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible hail fall. Likewise, they could cause flooding and increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states.

For this Sunday, a low-pressure channel will interact with the entry of moisture generated by tropical wave No. 6, which will move south of the coasts of Michoacán and Colima. This will be associated with a low pressure area with cyclonic potential, causing conditions for showers and heavy occasional rains in the west and center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, with heavy rains occurring in areas of Guerrero.

Likewise, a second low pressure channel in the southeast of Mexico and the entry of humidity, as well as the movement of tropical wave No. 7 over the Gulf of Tehuantepec, will cause conditions for heavy to very heavy rains in said region, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula, presenting punctual intense rains in Oaxaca.

Finally, the very hot environment will continue over the northwest, north, and northeast of the Mexican Republic.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, June 25, 2023:

Very strong rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Colima, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nayarit, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato.

Very heavy to torrential rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, June 25, 2023:

Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Zacatecas, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Sunday, June 25, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind and wave forecast for this Sunday, June 25, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and high waves of 1 to 2 meters in height: coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast partly cloudy skies and a cool environment for this Sunday morning. During the afternoon, increased cloudiness, a hot environment with a probability of showers and heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Northeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h and dust storms. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 14 to 16 °C and the maximum from 26 to 28 °C. For Toluca, the minimum temperature will be from 7 to 9 °C and the maximum from 25 to 27 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with the probability of heavy punctual rains in Michoacán and showers in Jalisco and Colima, which will be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail fall. In addition to isolated rains in Nayarit. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h, and gusts from 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in areas of Nayarit and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Cloudy skies most of the day with a chance of showers in the morning. In the afternoon, occasional torrential rains in areas of Oaxaca and Guerrero, as well as intense rains in Chiapas, all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall; In addition, they could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods. Temperate environment during the morning and cool in mountain areas, in the afternoon environment from warm to hot. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and high waves of 1 to 2 meters in height in Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy skies most of the day with a chance of rain in the morning in areas of Veracruz and Tabasco. In the afternoon, punctual intense rains in Veracruz and Tabasco, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods. In the morning the atmosphere will be warm, as well as cool in the mountainous areas of Veracruz.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies most of the day with probability of heavy rains in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall, they could also cause waterlogging and flooding. Warm atmosphere in the morning and hot in the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Skies with scattered clouds in the morning and increasing cloudiness in the afternoon, without rain in the region. Mild environment in the morning and hot in the afternoon in the region. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h and gusts from 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with conditions for very heavy occasional rains in Puebla, heavy rains in Morelos and Tlaxcala, showers in Querétaro and Hidalgo and isolated rains in Guanajuato. Temperate environment in the morning and cold in high areas of Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla. Warm to hot environment during the afternoon. East and northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Guanajuato and from 40 to 60 km/h in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala, these entities with a probability of dust storms.