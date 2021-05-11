The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah announced that all precautionary measures have been taken during the Eid Al Fitr prayers in the chapels and mosques of the Emirate of Sharjah.

It is decided that the prayer will be held in the approved chapels and mosques with the continued closure of service facilities and places of ablution, provided that the duration of the prayer with the Eid sermon is / 15 minutes / and the mosques open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after the completion of the Eid sermon.

And she stressed the need to adhere to all the precautionary measures in place, and it is strictly forbidden to attend individuals residing with infected people and receive treatment, and people in contact with Covid 19 patients and people suffering from chronic diseases .. She called for the elderly who are over 60 years old and children not to go. Less than 12 years old to Eid prayers in order to preserve their safety and health.





