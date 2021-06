June 18, 20211 commentRecent

Slash, burn, throw, electrocute, pulverize and pound massive hordes of nasty orcs with the release of Orcs Must Die! 3 on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One this coming July 23 ending the exclusivity of the tower defense game with Stadia. Orcs Must Die! 3 brings everything fans remember from the first two games in a proposal that can also be enjoyed with a friend online.