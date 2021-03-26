So that James Gunn can give us that DC-worthy movie we’ve been waiting for so long

In these moments we have very fresh the memory of the Snydercut of Justice League, However, the first trailer for The Suicide Squad that might as well finally give us that movie of DC that we have longed for for a long time.

Why do we say that? James Gunn is the director in charge of the new project of The Suicide Squad and with the first advance we can anticipate that his touch is there from the first moments that advance us of this long-awaited film.

The first thing you should know is that Belle reve is the prison with the highest mortality in the USA and it is where the worst super villains are sheltered. These guys will do whatever it takes to get out, so they’ll join a special team they’ll call Task Force X… Or in this case, The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is made up of Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King shark, Blackguard, Javelin and the favorite of many DC fans, Harley quinn. They will have to team up with the colonel Rick Flag under the command of Amanda waller and fulfill a mission that is about winning or dying trying.

Who stars in The Suicide Squad?

The Suicide Squad features stellar performances by Margot robbie (‘Birds of prey‘), Idris Elba (‘Avengers: Infinity War), John Cena (‘Peacemaker ‘,’ Bumblebee ‘), Joel kinnaman (, Jai courtney (‘Divergent‘), Peter capaldi (‘World War Z’), David dastmalchian (‘Dune ‘, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp‘), Daniela melchior (‘Mayer Park’), Michael rooker (from Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alice braga (‘Elysium‘).

Also in The Suicide Squad we will have Pete davidson (‘The King of Staten Island‘), Joaquin Cosio (‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘), Juan Diego Botto (‘The Europeans’), Storm reid (‘The invisible man‘), Nathan fillion (‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘), Steve Agee (‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘) and Sean Gunn (‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘).

We also failed to mention that The Suicide Squad will have Mayling ng (‘Wonder woman‘), Flula borg (Ralph WiFi), Jennifer holland (‘Brightburn‘), Tinashe kajese (‘Valor ‘,’ The Inspectors’), Sylvester Stallone (‘Rocky’, ‘Rambo’) and Viola Davis.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on August 6 and 31 days later through the service of HBO Max.

