Whether for tourism, study or work, every day there are many Colombians who want to carry out the process to process their visa to a foreign country that requires it, such as the United States or Canada.

According to the Chancelleryit is important that before starting your request you take into account these aspects:

– Have a passport or valid travel document, in good condition and with free space for visas.

– Fill the form visa application email

-All required documents other than identity or travel documents must have a Expedition date no more than three months before the registration of the application.

– All documents from abroad must have an apostille or legalization and an official translation into Spanish when it is not in this language. The official translation must be legalized or apostilled depending on the case.

– In the case of requiring the presentation of the Bank statementsThese may be presented without an apostille or legalization and without a translation into Spanish, if their content can be clearly established by the visa officer.

– In the case of requiring the presentation of the court recordswhen the application for this visa is submitted to a Colombian consulate based in the foreigner’s country of origin, the certification of judicial or criminal records in accordance with the procedures established in that country will suffice.

-When the application is submitted to the Internal Working Group on Visas and Immigration, you may present the judicial or criminal record certified by the consulate of the country of origin accredited in Colombia or apostilled or legalized, as the case may be.

hotlines

If you wish to contact the entity, according to its website, they have 24-hour service on these lines: 6013826999 or to the national toll-free number 01 8000 938 000.

Now, if you want to apply online, you can do so at this link.

