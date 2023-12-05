You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz playing with Liverpool.
Luis Díaz playing with Liverpool.
The second finalist in Colombia is defined. Liverpool has a match in the Premier League.
6 PM League: Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Cali.
8:15 PM Independiente Medellín vs. Cali America.
WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Millionaires vs. National.
8:15 PM Junior from Barranquilla vs. Sports Tolima.
STAR+
2:20 PM England Soccer, Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth.
2:30 PM Sheffield United vs. Liverpool.
2:50 PM France soccer, Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon.
3: PM Manchester United vs. Chelsea.
3 PM Aston Villa vs. Manchester City.
7:30 PM Brazilian soccer, Cruzeiro vs. Palmeiras.
7:30 PM São Paulo vs. Flamengo.
ESPN 2
10 PM NBA: Clippers vs. Nuggets.
SPORTS
OF
