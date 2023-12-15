A good diet can help prevent the development of some types of cancer. But knowing what to eat isn't always clear, said Johanna Lampe, a cancer prevention researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.

Although no food can prevent cancer on its own, experts said, here are a few worth adding to your plate.

Broccoli and its cousins: Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and cabbage are rich sources of isothiocyanates, plant compounds that help our cells eliminate toxins and repair themselves, which is crucial for cancer prevention, Lampe said.

Broccoli sprouts, for example, are rich in the isothiocyanate sulforaphane, which has been linked to protection against several types of cancer, including prostate, breast, bladder and colorectal cancer.

Research suggests that consuming more than four or five servings of cruciferous vegetables per week is associated with a reduced risk of cancer.

Tomatoes: Studies have long linked tomatoes to a lower risk of prostate cancer thanks to their abundant reserves of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that gives them their red color. And limited research has found that lycopene may also protect against other cancers such as breast, lung, and colorectal cancer.

Beans and other legumes: Common varieties of beans, such as black and kidney beans, and legumes such as chickpeas, dried peas, and lentils, are excellent sources of fiber, which is linked to the prevention of colorectal cancer. Bacteria in our gut break down fiber and turn it into fuel for the cells that line the colon, keeping them healthy and less likely to become cancer cells, said Nigel Brockton, vice president of research at the American Institute for Cancer Research. , in Washington.

Walnuts: Tree nuts are rich in healthy fats, protein and fiber, and studies have shown that those who consume them tend to reduce their risk of several types of cancer, especially those of the digestive system.

Walnut, in particular, contains exceptionally high levels of plant compounds called ellagitannins, which our gut bacteria convert into metabolites that can reduce cancer's ability to grow and multiply.

John Birk, a gastroenterologist at the University of Connecticut, said it was easy to detect a “nut colon.” The lining of the colon wall “has a healthier appearance, sort of like a bright reflection of the light from the endoscope,” he said.

Berries: Fleshy fruits like strawberries, blueberries, blueberries, pomegranates and blackberries are packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids that help protect cells from stress and DNA damage that can increase the risk of cancer.

Plant compounds called anthocyanins give berries anti-inflammatory properties; and inflammation “is a big driver of cancer,” Brockton said.

Dorothy Klimis-Zacas, a professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Maine, said a growing body of evidence suggests that certain compounds in berries may help reduce cancer's ability to develop, grow and multiply.

For the most anti-inflammatory benefits, try to consume one serving of fresh or frozen (and ideally organic) berries per day, she said.

Garlic: This intensely smelling allium contains high levels of allicin, a sulfur compound responsible for garlic's smell and its cancer-fighting ability.

In a long-term study of more than 3,000 people living in a region of China known for its high rate of stomach cancer, researchers found that for every pound of garlic participants consumed each year, they had a 17 percent increased risk. less likely to develop the disease.

That's equivalent to about five cloves of garlic a week, said Wen-Qing Li, an oncology epidemiologist at Peking University Cancer Hospital in Beijing and co-author of the study.

Li said eating raw garlic will help “keep the flavors and chemicals inside alive.”

By: Nikki Campo