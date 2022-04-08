Guadalajara Jalisco.- The Secretary of State Security (SSE) launches recommendations to spend the holiday period of Easter and Easterwhether citizens will leave their cities and for those who visit Jalisco in the safest way possible.

For people who will leave their community or their state to enjoy the vacations that will include the April 11 to 24, the SSE recommends Check the proper functioning of the vehicle before starting the trip, avoid driving tired and preferably do it during the day, avoid drunk driving and carry minors only in the back.

The authorities also recommend closing doors and windows well, notifying only trusted people of your absence, avoiding leaving keys or objects in places of general access and shut off the gas flow and disconnect electronic devices

Other important points if you travel by plane, bus or your own car are to avoid carrying large amounts of cash, keep your belongings always in sight and not allow strangers to handle your luggage, and Do not spread the location and travel itinerary on social networks.

If you go to the Pilgrim’s Routeit is requested to walk in a group and only along the established routes, carry a flashlight and reflective clothing as well as carry an identification with contact numbers for any emergency that may arise and locate the support points and not walk under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

It is worth mentioning that in the Pilgrim’s Route The authorities will have a inter-municipal joint strategy and monitored by the system C5 whose control center will be located in Talpa de Allende, and in any emergency, ask to call the public at 911.