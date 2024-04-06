Public transport routes will modify their route this Sunday, April 7 for the “3rd Race with a Cause Transcending Autism” that will begin next to the Enrique Ladrón de Guevara Sports Center in Guadalajara.

The Ministry of Transportation reported that the race will be on Rubén Darío Avenue on the corner of Jesús García, at 8:00 a.m., so some public transportation routes will stop as the contingent passes.

The routes that will stop your journey momentarily as the contingent advances they will be the following:

– Route T08-C01, on its route on Rubén Darío Avenue in the section between Jesús García and Pablo Neruda streets, to continue on it until reaching Américas.

– Route C54, on its route over Pablo Neruda in the section between Montevideo and Terranova.

– Routes C64 and C65, on their route on Pablo Neruda in the section between Américas and Montevideo Avenue.

The race will start next to the Enrique Ladrón de Guevara Sports Center on Av. Rubén Darío, the contingent will advance in the direction of vehicular traffic and upon reaching Pablo Neruda they will turn right and continue along it towards the east.

Secretary of Transportation

Later, upon arriving a few meters before the intersection with Américas, the contingent will make a “U” turn and continue heading west. Upon reaching Montevideo, they will turn right to continue along it and at the intersection with Toronto.

Afterwards, the contingent will make a “u” turn and continue heading west and at Pablo Neruda they will return to continue until they reach Rubén Darío again where they will turn right until they reach the finish line.

To guarantee the safety of the race participants, an operation will be carried out, as well as a momentary pause in public transport.