They will have Changes in public transport routes in Guadalajara and Zapopan for four athletic races, on the morning of Sunday, September 7, reported the Ministry of Transportation.

The first race will take place on the central lanes of Mariano Otero Avenue, in the Ciudad del Sol neighborhood in Zapopan, so six routes will have modifications and another 19 will stop while the runners pass by.

The routes C51-V1 and C51-V2 Those who travel along Obsidiana Avenue on their outbound journey will turn off onto Mariano Otero to return via Ámbar Street, then take Turquesa Street to continue their usual route along Obsidiana Avenue.

While the routes C49-V1 and C49-V2 if they travel on their outbound route along Topacio Avenue, they will return via this route, then take Mariano Otero; on the return trip, if they travel on Mariano Otero, they will continue along Paseo de la Arboleda Avenue, then take Diamante Street to resume their usual route on Topacio.

Route C104 to Plaza del Sol will not be modified, but on its return journey to Plaza Galerías, it will run along Paseo de la Arboleda Avenue, then take Diamante Street, turn off onto Topacio Avenue, then continue along Lapislázuli Avenue, continue along Obsidiana Avenue, and finally resume its route at Mariano Otero.

Courtesy of the Government of Jalisco

Route T01-18 de Marzo, which runs along Lapislázuli Avenue on its outbound journey, will detour towards Topacio Avenue, continue along Mariano Otero, return along the same artery, take Topacio Avenue again, then Lapislázuli Avenue where it will continue its usual route.

Some other public transport routes that will be stopped when the contingent passes through are: C78 White Water, C78 Felipe Angeles, C78 Guadalupe Gallo C104 Plaza del Sol, C104 Plaza Galerías, C108, C125, C125-V2, C128A-V2, C130, T10, T10-C01, T10-C02, T04B-1, T04B-2, T04B-3, T04B-4, T11B and C49 Arboledas.

The second The race will take place in the Providencia neighborhood of Guadalajara The route will start on Managua Street. The public transport routes that will temporarily stop on Pablo Neruda Avenue, from Filadelfia to Montevideo Avenue, in both directions, are: C54, C64, C65 and T08-C01.

Courtesy of the Government of Jalisco

The third The competition will be around La Gran Plaza in the municipality of Zapopan The public transport routes that will temporarily stop operating on Vallarta Avenue, from Niño Obrero to Isabel La Católica Street, in both directions, are: C70 Las Águilas, C109, C110 two-way, C140 Parques and SITREN L1.

Courtesy of the Government of Jalisco

Finally, the fourth race will start on one side of the Glorieta de La Minerva, on Vallarta Avenue and Los Arcos Avenue in the Arcos Vallarta neighborhood of Guadalajara.

The public transport routes that will temporarily stop their route, as the contingent of participants passes, on Ignacio L. Vallarta Avenue, from Fernando de Celada Street to Federalismo, are: C17, C79, C104, C109, C110 two-way, C139, C140, SITREN L1 and T22 V2 López Mateos.

Courtesy of the Government of Jalisco

At the La Minerva roundabout, routes C74, C79, C123-V1, C123-V2, C124, C108, T18 López Mateos, T18 Terranova, C104, C109, C110 two-way, C121-A, C121-B, C124, C79, C139, C140, C136 and SITREN L1, T22 V2 López Mateos, T22 V3 López Mateos and T22 V5 López Mateos will stop.