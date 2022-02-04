After the double qualifying date, the Colombian soccer players they return to their teams to play the most important tournaments on the planet. In addition, major competitions, such as the Club World Cup and the Copa del Reywill have activity in their final phases.
Monday February 7Betplay League
America of Cali vs. Independent Santa Fe
Hour: 08:15 p.m.
Transmission: WinSports +
Tuesday, February 8Club World Cup
Palmeiras (Brazil) vs. (Winner between Al Ahly/Monterrey)
Hour: 11:30 a.m.
Transmission: to be confirmed
Wednesday, February 9Italian Cup
Atalanta (Duvan Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel) vs. Fiorentina
Hour: 12:00 am
Transmission: Star+, ESPN TBC
Copa del Rey
Vallecano Ray (Radamel Falcao) vs. Real Betis
Hour: 02:00 p.m.
Transmission: DirecTV Sports
Betplay Super League
Deportivo Cali vs. Sports Tolima
Hour: 08:00 p.m.
Transmission: WinSports+
Thursday February 10Qatar League
Al-Rayyan (James Rodriguez) vs. Al-Sailiya
Hour: 08:40 a.m.
No official transmission in Colombian territory
premier league
Liverpool (louis diaz) vs. leicester
Hour: 02:45 p.m.
Transmission: ESPN, Star+
Colombian Cup
Atletico Huila vs. Royal Cartagena
Hour: 08:00 p.m.
Transmission: WinSports+
Friday February 11Betplay League
Athletic National vs. Oil Alliance
Hour: 08:10 p.m.
Transmission: Win+
Saturday February 12Spain League
Villarreal vs. Real Madrid
Hour: 10:15 a.m.
Transmission: DirecTV Sports / ESPN
Club World Cup
Tournament final (teams to be defined)
Hour: 11:30 a.m.
Transmission: to be confirmed
Betplay League
Eleven Caldas vs. Junior
Hour: 06:10 p.m.
Transmission: WinSports+
Sunday February 13A series
Atalanta (Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel) vs. Juventus
Hour: 02:45 p.m.
Transmission: Star+, ESPN TBC
Betplay League
Deportivo Cali vs. millionaires
Hour: 06:05 p.m.
Transmission: WinSports+
