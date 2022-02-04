After the double qualifying date, the Colombian soccer players they return to their teams to play the most important tournaments on the planet. In addition, major competitions, such as the Club World Cup and the Copa del Reywill have activity in their final phases.

Monday February 7Betplay League

America of Cali vs. Independent Santa Fe

Hour: 08:15 p.m.

Transmission: WinSports +

Tuesday, February 8Club World Cup

Palmeiras (Brazil) vs. (Winner between Al Ahly/Monterrey)

Hour: 11:30 a.m.



Transmission: to be confirmed

Wednesday, February 9Italian Cup

Atalanta (Duvan Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel) vs. Fiorentina

Hour: 12:00 am

Transmission: Star+, ESPN TBC

Copa del Rey

Vallecano Ray (Radamel Falcao) vs. Real Betis

Hour: 02:00 p.m.



Transmission: DirecTV Sports

Betplay Super League

Deportivo Cali vs. Sports Tolima

Hour: 08:00 p.m.

Transmission: WinSports+

Thursday February 10Qatar League

Al-Rayyan (James Rodriguez) vs. Al-Sailiya

Hour: 08:40 a.m.

No official transmission in Colombian territory

premier league

Liverpool (louis diaz) vs. leicester

Hour: 02:45 p.m.

Transmission: ESPN, Star+

Colombian Cup

Atletico Huila vs. Royal Cartagena

Hour: 08:00 p.m.

Transmission: WinSports+

Friday February 11Betplay League

Athletic National vs. Oil Alliance

Hour: 08:10 p.m.

Transmission: Win+

Saturday February 12Spain League

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

Hour: 10:15 a.m.

Transmission: DirecTV Sports / ESPN

Club World Cup

Tournament final (teams to be defined)

Hour: 11:30 a.m.

Transmission: to be confirmed

Betplay League

Eleven Caldas vs. Junior

Hour: 06:10 p.m.

Transmission: WinSports+

Sunday February 13A series

Atalanta (Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel) vs. Juventus

Hour: 02:45 p.m.

Transmission: Star+, ESPN TBC

Betplay League

Deportivo Cali vs. millionaires

Hour: 06:05 p.m.

Transmission: WinSports+

