Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, 11.17 crore farmers of the country have been benefited so far. Modi government has so far sent six installments of 2000-2000 to farmers’ account. Now the next installment is to come from December. In such a situation, the farmers who have not yet registered under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, they can register in this scheme so that they can take advantage of it. At the same time, even after the application, if there is no money in your bank account, then check your record whether there is any mistake in it. Let’s first know how to register in this scheme sitting at home?

First step

Go to the official website of PM Kisan (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). New registration option will be available here, you will have to click on it. Now a new page will open.

Second step

Write your Aadhaar number on the new page, after which the registration form will open.

Third step

Complete information has to be given in the registration form. For example, from which state you are from, which district is it, you have to give information about the block or village. Apart from this, the farmers will have to provide their name, gender, category, Aadhaar card information, bank account number to which the money will be transferred, its IFSC code, address, mobile number, date of birth etc. Apart from this, you have to give information about your farm. Survey or account number, Khasra number, how much land, all this information has to be given.

After filling all these information will have to be saved. After giving all the information, the form has to be submitted for registration. You can also secure all these information to know in future. You can directly contact your registered mobile number on the new helpline number 011-24300606 to know the status of the application.

If you are not getting the installment even after registration, do this

If you have not been able to get the installment of 2000 rupees for August, then there may be a shortfall in your document. For example, there may be a mistake in your Aadhaar, account number and bank account number. If this happens, you will not get the November installment either. You can correct such mistake sitting at home. For this you do not even need to visit the Common Service Center (CSC). Learn easy steps ..

Go to the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). Go to its Farmer Corner and click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option.

You enter your Aadhaar number here. After this enter a captcha code and submit.

If your name is wrong only, that is, both the application and your name in Aadhaar are different, then you can fix it online.

If there is any other mistake, then contact it in your accountant and the Department of Agriculture office

Apart from this, after clicking on the helpdesk option given on the website, you can rectify any mistakes that are made after entering the Aadhaar number, account number and mobile number. can be done. You will get information about why your money is stuck so that you can rectify the mistakes.

Know when the installment comes

The PMom Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched by the Modi government on 24 February 2019 and it was affected only from December 1, 2018. Under this scheme, the government provides Rs 6000 in three installments to small farmers every year. The first installment comes from December 1 to March 31. The second installment is transferred directly from April 1 to July 31 and the third installment from August 1 to November 30 to the farmers’ account.