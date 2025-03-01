Take money, Moreno, and use it without “distracting it”

Having so much need to improve public health, the education of youth and the care of elderly would be unforgivable irresponsibility that the 11 autonomies governed by the PP, starting with Andalusia, the most benefited by the remove, reject the billions of debt that the central government offers to forgive Moreno’s obedience to Feijóo risks 19,000 million for Andalusia, the most benefited region with debt remove

We live days of pretending and cynicism. Days when the self -proclaimed King Trump from the US calls the Ukrainian president Zelenski to ask later: “But have I said that?” And here, in Spain, the still Valencian President Mazón, after months saying that the day of the Dana who killed 227 people, after his long food in the ventorro, put himself at the forefront of the emergency from 7:00 p.m.

In this context it almost sneaks as normal that the 11 autonomies governed by the PP make fuss of rejection of the removal of their debts announced by the Treasury worth 83,252 million euros when the majority, almost unanimous prediction, and the purest logic indicate that they will end up accepting. It serves as a site of the nonsense of the case of Andalusia, who yesterday celebrated the day of his autonomy and presides over that Juanma Moreno Bonilla than when, sooner rather than later Feijóo falls by force of pusilánime, it will be played to replace it with his Madrid homologous Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Moreno, who has reached the Junta de Andalucía with the electoral motto of Massive tax drop With the failed objective of – Copying Madrid – attracting companies and rich that are taxed here, it has come to star as paradoxical moments as that in which the central government was claimed 1 billion euros to combat drought while their successive tax declines to the wealthy have made us lose Andalusian and Andalusian just 900 million. Or that other, outrageous, in which he returned to the government 119 million euros for public nurseries that ended up distributing other communities, as soon as the private business is primar.

Well, this Juanma Moreno that before the investiture pact between the PSOE and ERC, of ​​November 2023, who forgave debt to Catalonia reacted saying that it was a grievance because to Andalusia would correspond to the condom of 17.8 billion In euros, now that they forgive 18,791 million, that is, almost one billion more, he says he does not accept, that he does not speak.

Needs that do not admit frivolity

How will that be? It is inadmissible to reject with frivolity so millionaire forgiveness of debt. As if in Andalusia there were no disregarded, due to lack of money, urgent health, educational or dependence needs.

When, in Health, Moreno has taken from the manga the Plan72 h that is supposed to guarantee that in three days the sick are treated to, instead of increasing templates, camouflating with calls and derivations, how the appointments are delayed while we all have relatives and friends suffering, even in cases of cancer.

It is inadmissible with frivolity a removal of almost 19,000 million euros of debt when last year the Junta de Andalucía demanded that they forgive 1,000 million less and in the community there are so many sanitary ones, educational specialists and elderly caregivers.

Or, in education, students of students with special educational needs are crying impotent of meetings where they demand specialists who teach their children because an educational delegate like that of Seville justifies not hiring them by saying: “What does a child want a child with autism a technical staff in social integration, to teach him to move his language in front of the mirror?”. Such type, Miguel Ángel Araúz, remains kept in his position.

And, in the residences of Andalusian elders, CCOO denounces, there is a caregiver for every 43 users, despite the fact that the amount expected officially is one for every 3.3.

Interest of the people vs. partisan strategy

All perspectives of analysis determine that Andalusia is the first or second autonomy most benefited by this Quita offer of the Ministry of Finance. Whether you look at the total amount of money forgiven by community, as if the proportion of condated debt on the total that each autonomy has, or if the amount is not returned between the number of inhabitants is compared.

Where do you see then the Moreno problem? What bothers?

Let’s see, it is true that with this proposal of the Treasury he and the set of 11 autonomies governed by the PP, the 14 counselors who on Wednesday left the Fiscal Policy Council (11 + those of the autonomous cities of Ceuta, Melilla and the one that governs with the Canarian coalition), seeing before a coffee for allthey remain without the argument of the assignment of Catalan independence to which they take so much electoral revenue. A very sweet argument to continue attacking, try to fall to the coalition of PSOE and add, or try to overcome them in the next generals. In Andalusia, the PP rubbed his hands thinking that, like María Jesús Montero, the new leader of the Andalusian PSOE is the Minister of Finance, she would never reach the president of the Board because they would not get tired of blaming him, that now they cannot, to primar Catalonia.

It is legitimate to disagree on quantities, try to negotiate the best discourage of debt for each autonomy but not refuse just because the ‘coffee for all’ leaves the PP without the argument of the Catalan grievance that gives so many votes.

Now Minister Montero is criticized to have devised this removal of the debt of which, before the Andalusian citizenship, she can only be victorious. And that because if the Board ends up accepting the almost 19,000 million there will be many improvements that will be possible thanks to it and if, in a suicidal way, Moreno insists on rejecting them will be blamed with any reason for so many needs unattended for his stabbing.

But, I say, is it not a virtue in politics, instead of a defect, that when one has no absolute majority to govern the country, it manages to fulfill the necessary agreement with ERC and Juns without therefore harming the rest of autonomies, but on the contrary, taking charge of much of their debts to facilitate that they all provide better service to people?

Better financing and without corruption

Politics is negotiating, giving up, proposing alternatives, agreeing. And start over. Background reasons on the origin of these debts explain how “fair and necessary” according to reasonable criteriabut the autonomies they discrepe are in their legitimate right to provide arguments and negotiate for the benefit of their citizens.

What makes no sense is to refuse by tantrum, by stubbornness, because it does not suit electorally. Nor saying that what is urgent is the reform of the pending regional financing since 2014. No one discusses that, nor does the government ask autonomies to renounce such reform of the financing to apply this debt remove.

The Government does not force autonomies to renounce the reform of urgent regional financing since 2014, so it has nothing wrong but interests citizens that their communities have more money to improve services. Provided there are no corruption as cases are already pointing to the Junta de Juanma Moreno (PP) in Andalusia.

So I hope that Moreno and the other regional presidents of the PP accept this advice and this citizen plea: take money, which is neither from Sánchez and Montero nor your, is ours, of the citizenship, and when disposing of that amount that must no longer be returned, administer it in the best way. I am more than according to the Minister of adding and economist Ernest Urtasun that it should be set that the autonomies to which debt is not reduced taxes to those who have the most.

But, in addition, in the case of Juanma Moreno, we must demand that he manage the money cleanly. Because in their only seven years of government, the last three with an absolute majority, we are accumulating cases that smell fatal in diverse fields, such as health, with subdivisions of thousands of contracts “in fraud of law” to distribute 458 million euros by finger; In tourism where the Chamber of Accounts has uncovered a hole of 1.2 million euros in hotels aid; influences for the granting of a funeral home and even diversion of public money for bonuses, comilones, drinks and fill buses and pp rallies. Attention to what happens.

