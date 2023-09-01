A controversial scene took place in the streets of Caleta Olivia, in Santa Cruz, Patagonia province in Argentina, after images of how a man let a seven-year-old boy drive a pickup truck through the streets of the city, while another person recorded the images.

In the recording, which immediately reached social networks, it can be seen that the adult gives instructions to the child on how to accelerate and brake the vehicle, a Volkswagen Amarok. “Give it right, give it”, is heard saying. And he insists: “Take it straight”. While the child seems to resist the situation.

The dissemination of the video generated outrage among the residents of the area, who They demanded that the authorities intervene in the case due to the danger of an episode of these characteristics.

In view of the complaints received, the provincial government announced that the local Security Agency “asked the Municipality of Caleta Olivia to verify the identity and registration status of the two adults who accompany the child” and, in addition, requested the intervention of the local Childhood, Adolescence and Family area.

“It was possible to verify that one of the adults who gave indications would reside in Trelew, Chubut, for which reason the Provincial Road Safety Agency of said province was asked to temporarily and immediately suspend the driver’s license of the same”, they expressed in the text, where they highlighted that they reject “this type of actions that constitute a vital and road risk, both for the minor and for society as a whole; which is unacceptable.”

We have already taken measures so that they do not drive anymore

In addition, the agency demanded “the intervention of the areas that must carry out this process, taking into account that the National Road Safety Agency, through Provision 384/2020, allows each Provincial Agency to request the suspension of a person’s license for certain misconduct”.

“A child in the hands of two irresponsible adults who despise the rules, life and who should have taken into account the danger to which they exposed all those who passed through the place. We have already taken measures so that they do NOT drive anymore!”, they expressed through their Twitter account.

For his part, from the Santa Cruz Ministry of Security, Luca Pratti considered that it was “an aberrational event.” “Two adults, completely irresponsible, endangered the lives of those around them, theirs and that of a minor child,” he emphasized.

OLIVIA COVE | UNACCEPTABLE ⚠️ A child in the hands of two irresponsible adults who despise the rules, life and who should have taken the dimension of the danger to which they exposed all those who passed through the place. We have already taken measures so that they do NOT drive anymore! pic.twitter.com/e7pHdiHUEM — APSV Santa Cruz (@SegVialStaCruz) August 29, 2023

