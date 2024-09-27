He sudden marriage of Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal He left everyone impressed, since his love relationship was made known only a few weeks before and shortly before he announced his separation from Cazzu, hence all the controversy that has occurred.
Two months after the wedding that made headlines throughout Mexico, Pepe Aguilar launches strong musical hint for Nodal and the relationship with his youngest daughter, Ángela, unleashing questions about it.
Pepe Aguilar is making his debut with ‘Take good care of her‘ a song dedicated to Christian Nodal for his love relationship with Ángela Aguilar, revealing his feelings about it and also unleashing divided opinions among Internet users.
In the song, Pepe asks Nodal to take good care of his daughter Now that he managed to make her fall in love with him, he knows her background and knows that he previously had no luck in love or with other women, but she is unique and very special in her own way.
Lyrics of the song that Pepe Aguilar dedicated to Christian Nodal
It’s not new news that she is with you
The world knows it well
And everyone is a witness
Time passed so quickly
And my angel someone else snatched me away
AND the bandit does not show his face
I’ll be very clear,
Do things right
Because for outlawsmijo, here it is not
and I know that it’s easy to be a bastard
I was in that situation myself.
But he is more of a man who stays and sorry
If I get a little rough, it’s because I got
he wins a lucky kid
Take good care of her, you already made her fall in love
You already took her, what am I going to do to her?
It was never mine and I already knew
that I was going to lose her
And for your luck now it is with you
May it go well
Take good care of her, maybe it’s not perfect
But I assure you that he knows how to love
Roses were enough for you to make me proud
will fall at your feet
And straight up I give you some advice
If you want it well, don’t change it
Because you are very good at it
When you brought her roses, I acted strong
And in the serenades I couldn’t run you
The eagle has already taken off
And he who does not show his face now gave it
I admit that you love yourself and I’m sorry
If I get a little rough, it’s because I got
In the mother a lucky kid
Take good care of her
Here where you see me, bottle after bottle
I don’t feel well, well nothing pending…
You took away the best woman from the old man
And how lucky that he is with you now
May it go well
Love her bastard, show the world
That you took the course and you have a heart
Make her as happy as ever in life
I wanted to do it myself and in the eye of the cyclone
For my part I give you my blessing
And I will always wish the good of your relationship
