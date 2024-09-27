He sudden marriage of Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal He left everyone impressed, since his love relationship was made known only a few weeks before and shortly before he announced his separation from Cazzu, hence all the controversy that has occurred.

Two months after the wedding that made headlines throughout Mexico, Pepe Aguilar launches strong musical hint for Nodal and the relationship with his youngest daughter, Ángela, unleashing questions about it.

Pepe Aguilar is making his debut with ‘Take good care of her‘ a song dedicated to Christian Nodal for his love relationship with Ángela Aguilar, revealing his feelings about it and also unleashing divided opinions among Internet users.

In the song, Pepe asks Nodal to take good care of his daughter Now that he managed to make her fall in love with him, he knows her background and knows that he previously had no luck in love or with other women, but she is unique and very special in her own way.

Lyrics of the song that Pepe Aguilar dedicated to Christian Nodal

It’s not new news that she is with you

The world knows it well

And everyone is a witness

Time passed so quickly

And my angel someone else snatched me away

AND the bandit does not show his face

I’ll be very clear,

Do things right

Because for outlawsmijo, here it is not

and I know that it’s easy to be a bastard

I was in that situation myself.

But he is more of a man who stays and sorry

If I get a little rough, it’s because I got

he wins a lucky kid

Take good care of her, you already made her fall in love

You already took her, what am I going to do to her?

It was never mine and I already knew

that I was going to lose her

And for your luck now it is with you

May it go well

Take good care of her, maybe it’s not perfect

But I assure you that he knows how to love

Roses were enough for you to make me proud

will fall at your feet

And straight up I give you some advice

If you want it well, don’t change it

Because you are very good at it

When you brought her roses, I acted strong

And in the serenades I couldn’t run you

The eagle has already taken off

And he who does not show his face now gave it

I admit that you love yourself and I’m sorry

If I get a little rough, it’s because I got

In the mother a lucky kid

Take good care of her

Here where you see me, bottle after bottle

I don’t feel well, well nothing pending…

You took away the best woman from the old man

And how lucky that he is with you now

May it go well

Love her bastard, show the world

That you took the course and you have a heart

Make her as happy as ever in life

I wanted to do it myself and in the eye of the cyclone

For my part I give you my blessing

And I will always wish the good of your relationship

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities