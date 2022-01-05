They can now drink his blood at the Dutch police. But the 87-year-old emeritus professor of international law at Maastricht University Theo van Boven argues for understanding. He wants the criticism of the UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, about “disgusting forms of police brutality” in Dutch demonstrations against corona measures “to be taken extremely seriously”. Van Boven knows what he is talking about. From 2001 to 2004, he was himself the UN Rapporteur on Torture.

Police unions and the action group UN watch want the United Nations to take action against rapporteur Melzer. The Swiss professor of international law tweets that Dutch agents and their managers should be prosecuted for torture. He has taken offense at clubbing and releasing a police dog at protesters such as what happened in The Hague last March and in Amsterdam last weekend.

Attract criticism well

Van Boven understands his successor. “It is good that there are UN watchdogs that report on abuses. The Netherlands must take the criticism seriously. I know many countries are shrugging off criticism from UN rapporteurs, but these serious allegations of police brutality deserve serious attention.” The professor does not know Melzer personally and says that his criticism “may still be criticized” but it is not appropriate to reject his remarks indignantly. “Reporters are fairly autonomous and have to work properly,” says Van Boven.

The United Nations Human Rights Council – representing 47 countries with a secretariat in Geneva – has appointed a total of 58 independent human rights rapporteurs. Most rapporteurs (45) appointed for a period of three years deal with topics such as torture, slavery, housing, cultural rights or human trafficking. Thirteen other experts report on human rights violations in countries such as Myanmar, Iran or Afghanistan. Melzer was appointed rapporteur in 2016 and is in his second and final term.

Also read: Critical UN voice is not an order, it is an incitement



The police are angry that Melzer lashes out without further investigation at agents who have to do their job “under extremely difficult circumstances”. At the end of last year, the Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute two officers “for using disproportionate force”. Police officers do point out that police officers are rarely or never prosecuted, while officers often do nothing more than carry out an official order to use force.

Swearing and a hard kick

In November last year, the Public Prosecution Service in The Hague decided for the first time to open a criminal investigation for serious assault against a high-ranking officer, a police inspector from the Hoefkade bureau. Images of him surfaced in November showing him berating corona protesters and giving one of the activists, who is already being restrained by a colleague, a hard kick. The Public Prosecution Service has not yet decided whether this official will also be prosecuted, a spokesperson said.

Melzer again responded to the fuss via Twitter this morning. He says he wants to talk through “the official channels” with all those involved about “zero tolerance” with regard to police brutality. In order not to let tempers rise any further, he will no longer talk to the media for a while, he says.

It is not unique for a UN rapporteur to express his concerns about an incident, says Amnesty International’s Ruud Bosgraaf. “You can argue about his choice of words, because the images probably do not show torture. But the central point he makes is that disproportionate force is used. A special rapporteur can draw attention to this, as rapporteurs often express themselves in the public debate”.

Black Pete

The UN previously criticized the racist image of Zwarte Piet. There was also UN criticism of the demolition of the Tweebosbuurt in Rotterdam, where social rented housing is being replaced by more expensive new construction. Five UN rapporteurs stated in a letter that this would be a violation of human rights. Among other things, the right to housing would be at stake. There could also be discrimination, because the residents predominantly have a migration background. The Municipality of Rotterdam stated that the reporters had been incorrectly informed and did nothing with the complaint.

That is not necessary: ​​the recommendations of the UN rapporteurs are non-binding. However, they can exert pressure on a country through diplomacy to adhere to human rights. They can also exert influence by publishing critical reports.

For example, the previous UN racism reporter Tendayi Achiume intervened in 2019 in proceedings against Dutch Syrian Maher H., who has lost his nationality. His lawyer asked Achiume to send a letter to the IND about taking away his nationality. In it she argues that the measure is discriminatory, because it only applies to people with dual nationality.

The judge didn’t care. He noted that the letter does not represent the position of the UN, but the opinion of the rapporteur himself. The judge ruled that there was no discrimination, without addressing the rapporteur’s arguments.

Nevertheless, it is important that the UN rapporteurs continue to comment on such issues in member states, says Amnesty International’s Bosgraaf. “Of course the Netherlands is not China. But here too, human rights violations take place. You have to dare to name them if you want to express credible criticism of the situation in other countries.”