After weeks of rain, rain and more rain, it's time for… yes, more rain. The weather gods do not realize that spring is only a month away. Today, storm Louis will enter our country via the west in the late afternoon to make the evening rush hour even more fun. The KNMI has issued code yellow for the entire country, which means there are wind gusts of at least 50 km/h.

The KNMI advises to drive more slowly, keep a greater distance from other road users and to monitor the situation on the road via traffic information from Rijkswaterstaat. According to the prediction of Weatheronline the storm is most intense in the coastal areas and near the IJsselmeer, but there is also a powerful wind of about 80 km/h inland.

The weather forecast for the storm during the evening rush hour

During the evening rush hour you could experience wind gusts of 75 km/h and a rain shower. After that, the wind will pick up a little further and wind forces of 110 km/h can even occur. In any case, you have an excuse to the police if they pull you over on the side of the road: 'Sorry, the wind was at my back, so I drove a little too fast.'

The heaviest showers should move away from the northeast by mid-evening, but the wind will then continue until midnight. Weatheronline indicates that expectations are uncertain and that the storm could be even more severe. What is certain is that tonight we will experience the heaviest evening rush hour we have ever seen on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

If the KNMI even issues a code orange, the advice is to only go on the road with a bicycle, (empty) truck or car with a trailer or caravan if that is really necessary. Unless there's a baron with evil plans and a suspiciously fragile telephone receiver, you'd better stay home with your shack.