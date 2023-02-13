Baja California.- The front cold No. 32 and the sixth winter storm will bring low temperatures to Baja California that could cause snow or sleet to fall in the mountainous area.

According to National Meteorological Systemfor today Monday, February 13, they will move over the northwest and north of the national territory, generating very strong to intense gusts of wind with dust storms, rain and showers in both regions, as well as sleet or snow fall mainly in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

In addition, The cold to icy environment will remain in the northwest and north of Mexico. By the end of the day, the sixth winter storm is expected to move north into the United States and no longer affect the country.

For Baja California, intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm are forecast, while for Baja California Sur would be isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 mm.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of lower california

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California Sur

Tolvaneras: Baja California.

According to NMSfor the peninsula of lower california It is forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur.

During the morning, cool to very cold environment with frost in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, cold to temperate environment.

Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California and of equal intensity with possible dust storms in lower californiaas well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula; in addition to falling snow or sleet in mountain ranges Lower California.