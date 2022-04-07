One of the most notorious news in recent times was the slap in the face of Will Smith to Chris Rock at the ceremony of Oscar. This fact had many repercussions in social networks where thousands of users and some actors of Hollywood they expressed their feelings. In addition, the scandal has already reached Elden Ring in a peculiar way.

Elden Ring is the latest title FromSoftware, which has already made quite a few fans and is a constant topic of conversation. Curiously one of the players of him decided to take the attack of Will Smith as an inspiration to commit misdeeds to others. The creativity of some never ceases to amaze us.

Will Smith could attack you mid game of Elden Ring.

Invasions are common in Elden Ring. You can be quietly enjoying your adventure when another player comes to crash your party and make you lose your precious runes. Of course, nobody expects to receive an invasion of Will Smith let alone one of his anti-rock slaps.

An anonymous player is appearing in the games of different players from Elden Ring. It uses the name of Will Smith And he only has one goal in mind. After entering the server, this avatar of the actor walks slowly towards the players, gives them a single blow and walks away. Such as Smith at the ceremony of Oscarjust without the yelling so you don’t mess with his wife.

Already many users of Reddit reported that they ran into this anonymous slapper in Elden Ring. Although it is possible that it is already other players who are simply recreating the acts of the original. Now you must be careful not to run into him or have your camera ready in case you are one of the lucky ones.

In case someone already finished Elden Ringnow he has a new reason to return: the search for the invading spirit of Will Smith. Besides being a very good game, the most recent creation of FromSoftware, shows that it is quite an amusement park and lets creativity flow. Now we just need to find the invader Ezra Miller stealing our runes.

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]