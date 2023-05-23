Did you know that the ash fall from the Popocatépetl volcano Can it also affect your pet? Here we tell you the recommendations for you to take care of the health of your tenderloin.

The Puebla Animal Welfare Institute (IBA) issued some recommendations to keep your puppy, kitten or any pet you have at home safe, in the face of ash fall caused by the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano.

Volcanic ash is composed of remains of the combustion process, pulverized rock, minerals and gases that They can affect the health of your pet, with damage such as conjunctivitis and respiratory problems.Therefore, the IBA issued the following recommendations to prevent them:

Keep your pets indoors

In case of exposure brush them properly

Avoid physical activity during ash fall

Keep their food and water containers away from drafts

Contact your veterinarian if you detect any discomfort

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported this Sunday that the volcanic alert traffic light goes up from Amarillo Phase 2 to Yellow Phase 3This is due to the activity of Popocatépetl.