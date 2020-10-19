There are many changes in skin and hair after delivery. Some women suffer from acne, pigmentation, stretch marks, puffy eyes, dark circles, and hair loss, while some women continue to have a pregnancy glow even after delivery.After childbirth, women hardly get time for themselves, but if you take 10 minutes a day, then your skin and hair can look beautiful. So let’s know how mothers should do their skin care after delivery.Sunlight causes great damage to the skin, so you should not forget to use sunscreen. When you get out of the house, do not forget to apply a good sunscreen and cover the hair and skin with a scarf. you Amazon Great Indian Festival Also from Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Liquid Daily Facial Sunscreen Can buy You can use it daily and soak it easily from the skin.Pigmentation occurs on the face after delivery, which you can use a moisturizer to reduce. Choose a moisturizer that is specifically designed to reduce pigmentation. you Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub Can be used. This will not only reduce pigmentation and will also improve the tone of your face.

Hair fall shampoo

As we also mentioned above, some women complain of hair loss not only during pregnancy but also after delivery. Due to this, a lot of hair fall on the head and hair starts becoming dry or even lifeless. In this case, you need a good shampoo for your hair.



Post delivery skin care tips

You can follow the tips given below to keep your skin and hair healthy after delivery:

Drink plenty of water, as this keeps the skin hydrated and the face glow intact. Drink at least eight glasses of water a day. This also keeps the hormones balanced.

Cleansing, toning and moisturizing the skin is very important in post delivery. To remove excess oil from the face, wash the face with water two to three times a day.

Lack of sleep also affects the skin. If you sleep less due to child care then your skin starts to change, so get enough sleep to keep your skin and hair healthy.

Hair care

Wash hair two or three times a week with hair fall shampoo and apply conditioner to hair.