Take care of physical, economic and environmental health with a bank application

According to the Eurobarometer, almost 8 in 10 Europeans – 78% – believe that environmental issues have a direct effect on their daily life and health. At the same time, more and more people are concerned about maintaining physical and economic well-being that allows them to live better and sustainably. This change reflects a growing awareness of the importance of taking care of both personal health and that of the planet.

This paradigm shift is leading many companies to rethink their objectives, offering more modern services focused on sustainability. It is the case of B100a bank mobile only launched by ABANCA, which under the motto “To live 100 years at 100% you need something more than money”, proposes a new concept, that of healthy bankingthat is, a new way of banking, without commissions, with remuneration for savers among the best on the market, with rewards to the user for taking care of their health and with products with a clear environmental vocation.

This neobank It is distinguished first of all by having no commissions, neither for maintenance nor administration, nor for usual operations, nor a commission for currency exchange abroad. It also has no commitments of any kind. But, above all, if B100 seeks to distinguish itself for something, it is the idea of ​​linking personal savings with producing a positive impact, both on the health of its clients and on the environmental health of the planet.

Three accounts in one and a card that helps clean the sea

To do this, they have, for example, a commission-free account that is perfectly suited for day-to-day operations such as transfers or bizum, but which also gives access to two other accounts, one for savings and another that rewards physical activity. . The first of them, the account Saveis a paid savings account that offers 2.70% APR up to €50,000 and always with the money available. In addition, it allows you to create piggy banks for different objectives, something very useful for organizing savings effectively, and also create automatic rules that make saving as simple as rounding up card payments or periodic transfers for the desired amount.

The second account that you have access to is the Health intended to be an aid in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It involves, for example, setting a goal of daily steps among those available and deciding what amount you want to transfer from the B100 account if the goal is met, all with a 3.40% APR, a savings percentage higher than that of the account Save. Additionally, in the application there is a section called Move to Save in which, with a simple glance, you can see in green the days in which the challenge has been met, to know the pace that is being followed and to give a little boost to motivation since, in this way, maintain An active lifestyle not only helps physical health but also financial health.





And to make the combo complete, there is the debit card Pay to Save included with the B100 account that allocates 25% of the income the bank receives to cleaning the sea of ​​plastics through the startup Gravity Wavepresent in more than 70 Spanish ports where they collect fishing nets, both from the seabed and from the ports themselves. In addition, they are committed to informing their clients clearly about each gram of plastic they collect, both individually and among the entire community, and the impact on CO2 that each of their purchases has, thus providing a clear pedagogical task that allows their clients to consume in a more sustainable way.

This is particularly important since its parent brand, ABANCA, is number one as a regional entity and 10th in the world in the rating Sustainalytics 2024 ESG that analyzes the ESG and sustainability criteria of more than 14,000 companies from more than 40 sectors. Without also forgetting the importance of being surrounded by suppliers and partners with the BCORP seal, intended for companies certified for their commitment to environmental, social and economic well-being.