A message from a Russian soldier asking him to take care of his family was found in Marinka

During the cleansing of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the last request of a Russian fighter was found on the wall of one of the houses. The author of the letter, Roman Rudakov from Bataysk, asked those who find him to take care of his mother, sister and brother.

There were nine bodies next to the message. According to military officers, the Russian assault group of the 103rd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was ambushed and surrounded. The soldiers, who had lost contact, held the defense until the last bullet.

The chairman of the Zaporozhye movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that the remains of the fighters will be sent for DNA examination.

After clearing the area, one of the officers decided to remove a brick with a message from the wall. Later, the regiment commander decided to install a stone at the headquarters next to the unit’s banner. The conservation of the inscription will be carried out by specialists from the Rostov Regional Museum of Local History.

The Russian flag was raised over Marinka

On December 10, fighters raised the Russian flag over Marinka. As RT TV channel found out, at that time the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) held no more than two houses near the western border of the city, and Ukrainian troops were building new defensive structures several kilometers from their previous positions.

At the time the tricolor was raised, the attack aircraft carried out tasks to consolidate the occupied territories and reconnaissance of the forest belt, as well as the nearby settlement of Georgievka. Identified firing points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed. It was also reported that enemy units retreating from the city made unsuccessful attempts to disrupt the rotation of Russian troops with an attack from mortars and grenade launchers.

On December 1, a soldier of the 103rd Regiment of the 150th Division stated that Maryinka had come under Russian control. The UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the Russian army has taken control of most of the development in the city.

In October, military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, named Maryinka and Avdeevka among the most important areas of the special operation. According to him, taking these cities under control can protect Donetsk from shelling.

Putin was amazed by the exploits of Russian fighters

On December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin was amazed by the exploits of soldiers in a special military operation (SVO). According to him, the fighters participating in the special operation have the same fortitude and character that distinguished the defenders of the Fatherland.

Their exploits are truly amazing, the whole country is proud of them Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian leader also pointed out that the future of the country depends on the combat work of the participants of the Northern Military District. “Life at the front, when they’re shooting and flying like flies over your head, is much more complex and prosaic than a glass of champagne while awarding stars to Heroes in the Kremlin pavilions,” the head of state said.