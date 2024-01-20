After decades of ostracism, geopolitics is back. The World Economic Forum mentions it 34 times in its global risks report presented in Davos. Geopolitics is establishing itself as an analytical and attractive approach not only in international forums. Also for institutions that design, execute and evaluate the foreign policy of countries and even for Universities, companies, think tanks and media that already use the term naturally. Why then talk about “return” and why, above all, the previous ostracism?

The issue of return has to do with limitations associated with the tools used to analyze some transnational problems. The most classic and formal approaches, based on legal, economic and/or institutional perspectives, face increasing difficulties when it comes to understanding, in all their complexity and informality, very Latin American phenomena that, such as organized crime, arms trafficking, Public insecurity, migration, deforestation or biopiracy overflow borders and analytical references.

There are also some methodological obstacles: quantitative approaches are prone to identifying trends, but end up ignoring seemingly insignificant details that, over time, can become decisive for understanding some dynamics. In general terms, social sciences tend to listen to understand, while risk studies, which are more mechanical, tend to adopt more inductive approaches that lead to prospective statements with sometimes larger margins of error.

The reason for the previous ostracism has to do with the background of geopolitics. Since this was proposed in 1900 by the Swedish political scientist Rudolf Kjellén, it has traveled through dark areas… The first works tried to use it to understand those areas of the planet (Africa and Asia, but also Latin America) that the great European powers They were distributed at the Berlin Congress, held in 1878. At that time it was known that these regions were rich in resources, but not always in what resources or who lived near them.

It did not take long for this controversial way of conceiving geopolitical knowledge to turn against Europe itself: Karl Haushofer, one of the leading authors in Nazi Germany, was about to be tried in Nuremberg. Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan also justified and glorified their expansionism through geopolitics. In Latin America, during the Cold War, models were copied and inconsistencies were reproduced: a great friend of this way of understanding things was the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

This type of background and companies caused geopolitics during the Cold War, although it never fell into disuse, to lose importance. Beyond its identification with totalitarianism (and before, with colonialism and in Latin America, with military dictatorships) the main accusations that were leveled against it from the academic field were its geographical determinism; its methodological nationalism but, above all, its claim to provide scientific respectability to capricious or self-interested stories, devoid of rigor.

The great break with all that occurred at the end of the 20th century. At that time, innovative approaches and tools capable of understanding a world in transformation were needed, as now. In the Anglo-Saxon sphere, authors such as Gerard Toal, John Agnew and Simon Dalby promoted an academic reinvention of geopolitics. They rethought it as a field of interdisciplinary problematization; They questioned the determinisms, representations and formalisms that hindered its development and forcefully demanded methodological rigor. Tools, all of them, that can be useful to rethink the Latin American space.

The result of his proposal is known as critical geopolitics. From this, we try to understand how different visions of the world that often contrast are constructed and legitimized through specific narratives (in which the media play an essential role) (think of Ukraine, the Middle East or in Guayana Esequiba). Furthermore, it was assumed that events such as climate change, the energy transition or north/south relations, of great interest to our region, can be as geopolitical as traditional military, economic or commercial issues.

In the current effervescent Latin American context, we must be cautious. Geopolitics provides analytical flexibility but demands accountability. The critical element should not be confused with identity, interest or militancy. Geopolitics also cannot be limited to endorsing official discourses or developing simplistic or biased criticisms of the 'status quo'. In a world overloaded with information, we must not forget that we are talking about a tool that, as history shows, also has a disturbing potential to connect fake news and science. Let's make it serious, let's make it different…

