China has issued guidelines to the Indian media on the coverage of Taiwan’s National Day on 10 October. China has said that while coverage of Taiwan’s national day, the Indian media should take care of the One China policy and not tell Taiwan the country. China has further stated that all countries should have diplomatic relations with Beijing and strongly respect their commitment to the One-China Policy.

In fact, China’s directive came after a full-page advertisement was issued by the Taiwan government in two Delhi newspapers before the national day. The ad featured an image of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen and a slogan was ‘Taiwan and India are natural partners’.

Along with this, the advertisement mentioned Taiwan’s efforts to combat the corona virus to share its experiences and essential medical content. Against the backdrop of the India-China border deadlock, experts and commentators have turned to New Delhi to review their relationship with Taipei.

In 1995, India and Taiwan established representative offices in their respective capitals, although the two sides do not have formal diplomatic relations. New Delhi has Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Taiwan, while Taipei, India has the India-Taipei Association to promote trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Those involved said on the condition of anonymity that Taiwan has canceled the reception on its national day due to the Kovid-19 pandemic and that the occasion will only be advertising and TV shows. In a letter sent by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, mentioning the ‘upcoming Taiwan’s so-called National Day’, he said he would like to remind media friends that there is only one China in the world where the People’s Republic of China The only legitimate government that represents the whole of China.