There is Mail for you, bad misadventure for Alessia Quarto: they stole her photos and created a new account

A bad misadventure is what happened to Alessia Quarto, the woman who became one of the undisputed protagonists of the episode of C’e Posta per te, aired on Saturday 8 January. A user stole her photos social and made a new account.

The woman wanted to talk about what happened in hers stories of Instagram and asked all his new followers to report this profile.

Alessia Quarto’s story was aired on the evening of Saturday 8 January. Unfortunately a few months after the wedding and a miscarriage, her husband Giovanni has it betrayed with a cousin of his.

The man repented of what he did, decided to ask Help to Maria De Filippi, with the hope that she could do something for win back the wife. However the latter, despite the various insistences, he decided to close the envelope.

Precisely because of this decision and because of her sympathy, she became one symbol for other girls. In fact, his social profile, in a few hours, reached more than 100 thousand followers. But something really terrible happened shortly after.

The misadventure that happened to Alessia Quarto

The same girl was left speechless by what is in her happening. However, in the morning of Monday 10 January she found herself dealing with something she did not expect. The woman in her stories stated:

Two words for those who took my photos and made an account in my name. If you want to do it, take everything that I have been through, my pains and my traumas. In your moments of weakness you can see if you are the same as me. Always respect yourself, love each other when you are happy and especially when you are sad, when you think you are giving up and when you are ready to get up. Trust me, I’m in a tunnel of emotions.

