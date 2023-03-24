The last part of the final season of the anime of Attack on Titan is on the way but before then you can have the entire collection of the manga and derivative works at an incredible price.

All thanks to a sale from the Humble Bundle, which includes not only the 34 volumes of Hajime Isayama’s work but much more.

Among what is available are various manga and spin-off light novels as well as reference material such as guides or art books.

Among the series included, in addition to the main one, are Attack on Titan either AoT: Before Fall, AoT: Junior High, AoT: No Regrets, AoT: Lost Girls and more.

As usually happens in similar packages, you can pay the minimum price to obtain all this content in digital format.

But if what you want is to buy everything at once, then you must spend $25 dollars, around $464 Mexican pesos. In any case, it is a fairly modest cost for the works included.

Fountain: Kodansha.

Why the manga and other works of Attack on Titan have such a cheap price on this Humble Bundle? Well, the idea is to support BINC (Book Industry Charitable Foundation).

BINC is a non-profit, charitable organization that coordinates programs to strengthen and support bookstore and comic book store employees across the United States.

What is the content of the Humble Bundle Attack on Titan?

The contents of the Humble Bundle Manga of Attack on Titan and that includes this package is the following. Regarding the main manga, it is the following:

– Attack on Titan Vol. 1 – 5

– Attack on Titan: Vol. 6 – 20

– Attack on Titan: Vol. 21 – 34

Novels and manga related to the main series:

–Attack on Titan: Before the Fall (Light Novel)

– Attack on Titan: Before the Fall Vols. 1-3

– Attack on Titan: Before the Fall Vol. 4-9

– Attack on Titan: Before the Fall Vol. 10-17

– Attack on Titan: Kuklo Unbound (Light Novel) Vol. 1

– Attack on Titan: No Regrets Complete Color Edition

–Attack on Titan: No Regrets 1

– Attack on Titan: No Regrets Vol. 2

–Attack on Titan: Lost Girls 1

–Attack on Titan: Lost Girls 2

Derivative stories or spin-offs:

–Attack on Titan Anthology

– Attack on Titan: Junior High Vol. 1

– Attack on Titan: Junior High Vol. 2-3

– Attack on Titan: Junior High Vol. 4-5

– Attack on Titan: Harsh Mistress of the City (Light Novel) 1

– Attack on Titan: Harsh Mistress of the City (Light Novel) Vol. 2

–Spoof on Titan Vol. 1

–Spoof on Titan Vol. 2

Fountain: Humble Bundle.

Guides and art book:

–Attack on Titan: Anime Guide

– Attack on Titan Guidebook: INSIDE & OUTSIDE

– Humble Bundle Exclusive Attack on Titan: Art Book

This content of Attack on Titan with an attractive price is available in ePUB, PDF and CBZ formats.

This offer will end in around 20 days and is ideal for those who like to read on their mobile, tablet or computer. Obviously, the content is available in English.

In addition to Attack on Titan We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer.