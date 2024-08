Chihuahua.- José Luis Castillo Carreón, Esmeralda Castillo’s father, closed Aldama Avenue to demand justice for his daughter’s disappearance.

Under the rain, the man carried a sign with the slogan “Don’t forget me, I’m missing,” accompanied by a photo of the victim.

Esmeralda disappeared on May 19, 2009 in Ciudad Juárez and since then, her family has not stopped searching for her.