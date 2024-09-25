An auxiliary tool for pressure cleaning areas of the home or other spaces, as well as vehicles is the Kingsman electric pressure washer 1600 Watts, with 2000 PSI pressure, 5 meter hose and Karcher type, found in DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico a 40% CHEAPERso its price went from $1,999 pesos to $1,209 Mexican pesos including free shipping.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 25, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

The payment methods that maintain the Kingsman pressure washer’s offer price include cash, bank cards, or credit in up to 12 interest-free installments with participating cards. You can also resort to payment with financing costs, so the following point specifies how the monthly installments are with financing or MSI. The list of features and functions of this cleaning item is attached below.

Features and functions of the Kingsman pressure washer.

Among the functions of the Kingsman pressure washer is the hydro-cleaning function that allows you to remove all types of dust, stains and dirt with this pressure washer. The electronic device cleans with high-pressure water: cars, floors, garden items and more. This saves up to 80 percent more water than a common garden hose.

The equipment includes an electric shut-off so that when you stop pulling the trigger, the motor will instantly stop its functions. In addition, with the locking safety feature that the gun has, you can be confident of leaving it resting.

Additionally, the pressure washer comes with accessories that optimize the washing process with practical accessories such as the foam generator, deep cleaning brush and the adjustable spray nozzle of the lance.

What are the features of Kingsman 1600W 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer?

– HIDROKING2000 model.

– Kingsman brand.

– Yellow and black color.

– Adjustable spray nozzle.

– 5 meter hose.

– 420 liters/hour water flow.

– Maximum pressure of 130 bar.

– Voltage 120 Vac.

– 1600 Watts of power.

– Nominal pressure of 90 bar.

– 7 liters per minute of flow.

– Maximum water temperature of 50°.

– 2000 PSI.

What payment methods are available for the Kingsman 1600W 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer on Amazon Mexico?

Can buy the Kingsman electric pressure washer 1600W and 2000 PSI pressure 40% cheaper, remaining at a reduced price of $1,209 Mexican pesos, if your way of Payment is cash or credit using bank cards that give you up to 12 monthly interest-free installments.

The two payment methods already mentioned are those that maintain the offer cost of the pressure washer, but there is another payment scheme available such as financing, an alternative that gives you 3 to 24 months to pay it off, but adding interest on the value of the cleaning electronic device. The following specifies how the payments are made at 3, 6, 9 and 12 MSI and at 18 and 24 months with a financing charge.

– With 3 months without interest you will pay $403 pesos per month and a total of $1,209.

– At 6 months without interest you will pay $201.50 per month and $1,209 in total.

– With 9 months without interest you will pay $134.33 per month and a total of $1,209 pesos.

– In 12 months without interest you will pay $100.75 pesos and $1,209 in total.

– At 18 months with financing you pay $82.27* pesos per month and $1,481.03 in total.

– At 24 months with financing you pay $66.89* pesos and $1,605.55 pesos in total.

If you are interested in the Kingsman electric pressure washer at 40% OFF and 12 MSI between HERE.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

