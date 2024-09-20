Amazon Mexico has on offer that should be taken advantage of Refurbished iPhone 14 Plus Red Cell Phone of 128GB that has a base price of $17,499 pesos, but now has $6,500 pesos discount (37%) which makes its price reduced to $10,999 Mexican pesos for a limited time.

The red Apple smartphone can be purchased with the thousands of pesos of the offer and can be purchased by paying either in cash or on credit in up to 12 interest-free monthly installments. You can also opt for payment with financing costs in up to 24 months, but with interest. Below is a list of the participating payment methods and the characteristics of the smartphone.

What are the features of the refurbished 128GB iPhone 14 Plus?

– iPhone 14 Plus model.

– Apple brand.

– Red color.

– Reconditioned.

– Lightning connector.

– Batteries for up to 16 hours of use.

– Unlocked.

– 128GB SSD memory.

– 6.7-inch OLED display.

– iOS 14 operating system.

Here is more information of the refurbished iPhone 14 Plus cell phone.

What payment methods are available for the refurbished iPhone 14 Plus 128GB cell phone on SALE at Amazon Mexico?

He refurbished red iPhone 14 plus cell phone The 128GB is on sale at Amazon where it cost $17,499 pesos, but it has a 37% discount equivalent to $6,500 less so now you will pay $10,999 Mexican pesos for it either cash or credit in up to 12 monthly installments without interest when paying with credit cards.

As for the payment with financing cost, this will give you from 3 to 24 monthly installments as a term, but adding interest, so the Apple smartphone will not have the same discount. Below is an explanation of how payments in months without interest or with financing work.

– With 3 months without interest you will pay $3,666.33 pesos per month and $10,999 pesos in total.

– For 6 months without interest you pay $1,833.16 per month and $10,999 in total.

– At 9 months without interest $1,222.11 per month and $10,999 in total.

– For 12 months without interest you pay $916.58 per month and $10,999 in total.

– At 18 months with financing you will pay $748.54* per month and $13,473.78 in total.

– For 24 months with financing you will pay $608.61* per month and $14,606.67 in total.

