Smart speakers have been for several years something that is already found in practically any home, thanks to the ease they offer for different actions such as lighting a room through the simple use of our voice. However, the usefulness of this type of device does not stop there, since they allow us to get the most out of other types of tasks such as entertainment and even cooking.
One of the great smart speakers that we currently find on the market is the Amazon Echo Dot, which after four generations currently has a device that has been improving year after year the weaknesses of the previous members of the family. Therefore, from here we invite you to take advantage of the great deal on the 4th Gen Amazon Echo which is currently available.
Take advantage of this great offer of the Amazon Echo of 4th Gen
With the arrival of this Echo Dot 4th gen, Amazon has done a complete redesign to its device, now with a completely circular design. In addition, from the company led by Jeff Bezos, the quality of the speaker has been greatly improved, allowing its characteristics to be exploited even more.
Xbox and Alexa: Can my Xbox be controlled with an Amazon Echo? Connection, skill and commands
As we have mentioned before, the arrival of these devices allows us to carry out daily actions with greater ease. But in addition to the actions we mentioned earlier, this Echo Dot 4th gen will also help us to start playing without having to use just another device.
- Introducing the new Echo Dot – our best-selling Alexa smart speaker. The sleek, compact design delivers quality sound with clear vocals and balanced bass.
- Voice control your entertainment: stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Listen to music and podcasts anywhere in your home with multi-room music.
- Ready to Help: Ask Alexa to tell you a joke, put on music, answer questions, read the news, give you the weather forecast, create alarms, and more.
Last updated on 2020-12-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
In addition, the company led by Jeff Bezos has also applied the offer of the Amazon Echo to two other speakers in the family. The first of these is the Amazon Echo 4th Gen. The company has reduced the price of the smart speaker that is just above the Echo Dot by € 30, offering an improved sound quality compared to it.
But the offer does not only affect the economic sense of the devices, since Amazon has included in this new offer a smart bulb TP-Link E27, which will allow us to get the most out of the device thanks to its compatibility with Alexa.
- This bundle includes an Echo (4th generation) and a TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulb (E27): everything you need to enter the world of the digital home.
- New Look, New Sound: The Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass, creating rich, rich sound that automatically adapts to any room.
- Voice control your entertainment: stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. You can also listen to radio stations and podcasts.
Last updated on 2021-06-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
Finally, we also have the possibility of getting the 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show, a model that hit the market this year 2021, and that offers the best of the 4th generation Echo, but with the important addition of having a fantastic 8 inch screen.
With it, we will not only be able to see multimedia content from Amazon Prime, Netflix and other applications, but we will also have the possibility of making video calls thanks to the 13mp camera with automatic framing that is included in their chassis.
Therefore, if you want to enjoy greater comfort both in daily household actions and when facilitating our gaming sessions, take advantage of this great offer of the Amazon Echo 4th gen.
- Alexa has a lot to show you: get the most of the content you love thanks to the 8 “HD screen, adaptive color adjustment and stereo speakers. Make video calls with the 13 MP camera and stay in the center of the picture thanks to automatic framing.
- Stay in the center of the picture: make video calls thanks to a new camera that automatically focuses and keeps you in the center. Just ask Alexa to call your contacts.
- Make life easier for yourself at home: see your calendars and reminders at a glance. Set timers, update your lists and check the news or traffic with just your voice.
Last updated on 2021-06-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
