Smart speakers have been for several years something that is already found in practically any home, thanks to the ease they offer for different actions such as lighting a room through the simple use of our voice. However, the usefulness of this type of device does not stop there, since they allow us to get the most out of other types of tasks such as entertainment and even cooking.

One of the great smart speakers that we currently find on the market is the Amazon Echo Dot, which after four generations currently has a device that has been improving year after year the weaknesses of the previous members of the family. Therefore, from here we invite you to take advantage of the great deal on the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen which is currently available.

With the arrival of this Echo Dot 4th gen, Amazon has done a complete redesign to its device, now with a completely circular design. In addition, from the company led by Jeff Bezos, the quality of the speaker has been greatly improved, allowing its characteristics to be exploited even more.

Xbox and Alexa: Can my Xbox be controlled with an Amazon Echo? Connection, skill and commands

As we have mentioned before, the arrival of these devices allows us to carry out daily actions with greater ease. But in addition to the actions we mentioned earlier, this Echo Dot 4th gen will also help us to start playing without having to use another device.

Therefore, if you want to enjoy greater comfort both in daily household actions and when facilitating our gaming sessions, take advantage of this Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Hot Sale.

Offer New Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Anthracite Introducing the new Echo Dot – our best-selling Alexa smart speaker. The sleek, compact design delivers quality sound with clear vocals and balanced bass.

Voice control your entertainment: stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Listen to music and podcasts anywhere in your home with multi-room music.

Ready to Help: Ask Alexa to tell you a joke, put on music, answer questions, read the news, give you the weather forecast, create alarms, and more.

Last updated on 2020-12-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.