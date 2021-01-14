Little Nightmares 2 It’s just under a month away from being released, and if you’re a horror story fanatic, you won’t want to miss it.

The first installment left gamers quite satisfied with its plot and gameplay, and if you never had a chance to try it, now you can do it for free.

If you are a user of a Gamer pc and you want to see what it’s about Little nightmaresYou can get it at no cost by following a few simple steps that we will leave you below.

Through your official account Twitter, Bandai Namco Latam informed that they will give away copies of the first Little nightmares to your followers, and obtaining them is very simple.

All you have to do is enter the official site from this link and later register your email.

Before accepting, it will ask you to accept its privacy policies and terms of its service, so it would not hurt for you to read them so that you know what they imply.

Once you finish this step you will get a code of Steam to download the first Little nightmares to your PC, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

Registration will close on January 17, 2021Although the site suggests that the promotion could end sooner if its availability is exhausted.

Second, you have to consider that the code will arrive in the next two weeks after you send your email, and you will have the deadline to register it on February 17th at 11:59 pm

You can also try the Little Nightmares 2 demo

If you can’t wait two weeks to play something from this terrifying saga, you can also download the demo of the latest game, which is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Don’t miss the opportunity and immerse yourself in the disturbing story of Mono.

We recommend you:

Source.



