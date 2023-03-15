At least in Mexico, from March 18 to 20 we will have a long weekend of rest which falls at the same time as a limited period announced by Activision which is from March 16 to 20 in which players will be able to enjoy the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

As you just read, you can have free multiplayer games with your friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and, by the way, know the first details of Season 02 reloaded that brings a new map and new locations, in addition to Episode 01 of Raid Special Operations.

You will battle among the wintry peaks that surround the Himmelmatt Expo map; You’ll fight your way through cargo ship containers in the compact, fan-favorite Shipment; and you will join Captain Price, Farah and Gaz as they embark towards Atomgrad in Episode 01 of Raid Special Ops.

Source: Activision

Also, after andAt the launch of Season 02 Reloaded, the free access period will offer a limited selection of multiplayer and Special Operations experiences so that non-owners can jump right into the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II experience.

Remember, From March 16 to 20, free access players will be able to battle across six multiplayer maps and a variety of game modes alongside the first ever cooperative Raid. Invite your friends and family to compete, whether they’ve been your squadmates in Warzone 2.0 or it’s their first time participating.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Free Content List for the Free Weekend March 16-20, 2023

We present you what will be the free content that you will have access to if you enter the free multiplayer weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

main maps : (6v6): Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo (NEW!)

: (6v6): Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo (NEW!) Main modes : Team Showdown, Hot Spot, Dominion, Confirmed Kill, Gunplay, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing.

: Team Showdown, Hot Spot, Dominion, Confirmed Kill, Gunplay, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing. battle maps : Santa Seña.

: Santa Seña. Battle map modes : Ground War, Invasion.

: Ground War, Invasion. Special operations: Atomgrad – Raid Special Ops Episode 01 (Standard Difficulty Only)

Free access to Modern Warfare II multiplayer begins March 16 at 9 AM CT and ends March 20 at 9 AM CT.