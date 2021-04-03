After more than a year in business, Borderlands 3 events and DLCs are being the best asset to keep the community of active camera seekers. But the truth is that the uncertainty came after the launch of the Director’s Cut, with more content in a new season pass. Now, facing the new content that will arrive on the 8th, from Gearbox they invite you to take advantage of the Borderlands 3 mini-event to tackle the next DLC.

From day 1 to day 8 offers an event that seeks to collect eridium. This resource gathering mini-event, which goes by the name “Show me that Eridio”, will allow users to collect this precious resource with an eye toward April 8. That day will be when a new enemy will arrive, the Hematophaga the Invincible, as part of the contents of the Director’s Cut.

From April 1-8, you can take advantage of Show Me the Eridium, a limited-time mini-event in Borderlands 3, to fill up those shiny purple coffers! When the mini-event is activated via a quick update, you will be able to get Eridium from the usual enemies, there will be more Eridium loot in Chaos Mode, the cost of Eridium will be reduced in the Moxxi’s House Line slot machine and Earl the Grilled will offer discounts on all objects in the cargo hold of the Sanctuary III.

The borderlands blog has been in charge of giving all the details about this new mini-event that will allow users to collect a greater number of rewards during this period of time to prepare. Prepare for that new raid boss that will arrive on the 8th as part of Borderlands 3’s Director’s Cut. “To open the door to Hematophaga’s lair on Pandora, your party (it is highly recommended to come with friends) will need to deposit 500 Eridium to show that you are serious and want to take on this challenge after the end of the game.”

You can now prepare all the eridium you need, although it may be enough to do it as a team, in order to be able to enter that dungeon where Hematophage the Invincible will wait. Obviously, more than collecting Eridium, Gearbox seeks to encourage you to get that second pass, or a Director’s Cut edition of the game, so as not to miss any content from this latest installment available in the famous Borderlands saga.

Borderlands 3 is available on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC.