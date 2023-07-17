you still don’t know where to travel To enjoy Summer holidays? Don’t worry, Aeroméxico has an incredible destinations with flights from $2400 pesos further 60% discount on lodging.

It’s about the Aeroméxico World Tour promotion with which you can enjoy a wide variety of destinations at very low prices and with Aeroméxico Vacations, discounts on lodging.

Booking is very simple, just go to the official page of Aeromexico World Tour, Select the destination you prefer to travel to and then the hotel where you want to stay.

There is discounts on lodging from the 5% up to 60% depending on the hotel you choose and the cost that suits your budget. Later you must select the room of your choice and that’s it, you just have to confirm your information and pay.

It should be noted that this promotion includes plane ticket round trip, plus two nights of lodging, taxes, Premier Points and Up to 12 Months Without Interest (M: YES)

Flights from $2400 pesos with Aeroméxico

The flights that offers Aeroméxico from $2400 pesos with hotel included are the following:

The Mayan Riviera awaits you with its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters. For only $2,500 pesos you can immerse yourself in the natural beauty of this captivating destination.

If you prefer Huatulco and cancunBoth destinations await you with their warm weather, beautiful beaches, and a wide range of activities, for only $2,400 pesos per person.

You can visit incredible destinations like Acapulco (Aeroméxico)

Vallarta Port, known for its Mexican charm and impressive landscapes, is also part of the options that Aeroméxico has for you. At a price of $2450 pesos per person.

acapulcowith its rich history and its emblematic beaches, will captivate you from the first moment and for $2550 pesos per person you will be able to enjoy the famous Acapulco Bay and its impressive sunsets.

Finally, Los Cabos invites you to discover its desert beauty and its spectacular landscapes. For $2,650 pesos per person in double occupancy, you can enjoy the perfect combination between the desert and the sea, while you relax on its dream beaches.

