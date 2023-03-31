He Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers has launched a service that is undoubtedly a great benefit for all Mexicans: Infonavit Partnerwhich offers discounts on products and brands so that they can enjoy the Easter holidays without spending too much.

This service is aimed at those who have a current loan with the Institute and who have their Social Security Number (NSS) at hand.

To register, it is only necessary to enter the Socio Infonavit website, log in with your SSN and password of My Infonavit Account, and that’s it! They will be able to access more than 70 affiliated brands that offer discounts on various products and services.

Discounts on hotel reservations, amusement parks and cinemas, food and restaurants, education, clinical analysis, radiology and laboratory studiesare just some examples of the discounts that Socio Infonavit offers.

In addition, these discounts vary between 15% and 80%, so without a doubt you can find options for all budgets.

It is not necessary to spend large amounts of money to enjoy a good holidays in Easter. Socio Infonavit has options for those who want to go on a trip, visit a magical town or even stay at home and enjoy a good movie or series.

It is worth mentioning that registering with Socio Infonavit is completely free, so there is no excuse not to do so. And if you are one of those who still hasn’t decided what to do on these Easter holidays, don’t worry! There is still time to plan and take advantage of all the benefits that Socio Infonavit has to offer.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy a good vacation without spending too much. Sign up as an Infonavit Member and start enjoying all the discounts they have for you. Happy Easter holidays!