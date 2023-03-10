From March 9 to 22 you can find in various department stores and online sites at playstation 5 of sony with a discount of 1,200 MXN both on the standard version of the console and on some special packages that come with games like God of War: Ragnarok.

This is a good opportunity to get a playstation 5 because it must be remembered that since 2022 the Sony console suffered an increase in its price and since then the discounts have been irregular or null.

However, the discounts did not just stay on the consoles, there are also several games that are certainly at attractive prices and here we make you a list of the titles that we consider are worthwhile on both PS4 and PS5.

Death Stranding Directors Cut – 17% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – 24% discount

returnable – 24% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – 24% discount

Demon’s Souls – 36% discount

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 36% discount

The Nioh Collection – 41% discount

Gran Turismo 7 – 24% discount

The Last Of Us Part II – 24% discount

Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition – 25% discount

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 33% discount

You can also find the DualSense in white, black, cosmic red, pink nova, camouflage gray, galactic purple and sky blue between 25% and 29% off.

Accessories: charging station, multimedia control, white headphones, black headphones and camera will also have discounts of between 16% and 19%

As we told you, it was not only the PlayStation 5 console that got a good price, it was also the games and here is what we could say has the best price.

Yoinfamous Second Son HITS – 40% discount

Ratchet & Clank HITS – 40% discount

God of War 3 Remaster HITS – 40% discount

bloodborne HITS – 40% discount

GT Sports HITS – 40% discount

god of war HITS – 40% discount

THE LAST OF US REMASTERED – 40% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – 28% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – 33% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – 39% discount

Death Stranding – 39% discount

The Last of Us Part II – 39% discount

Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition – 25% discount

Gran Turismo 7 – 28% discount

If you need an accessory, we tell you that the DualShock black, magma, midnight blue, black, green and camo will have discounts between 7% and 19%.