Geopolitical tensions are having their effect on the market. This Thursday, the main world bags stopped the unstoppable promotion of the latest sessions, which had led to indices such as S&P 500 and Eurostoxx to historical dimensions, before Donald Trump’s statements about the president of Ukraine that made a resolution of the conflict fear in the country more complicated than expected.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury announced, in addition, that the United States is willing to increase or relax the sanctions to Russia based on the Kremlin’s will to negotiate.

A geopolitical mix that already led to setbacks in world bags this Thursday and Futures already point to the fact that they will continue moderately with these falls In this Friday’s session. It would be, according to these first negotiations prior to the opening of the market, the S&P 500 the index that could suffer one of the worst behavior of this day.

In the Asian contain, Alibaba has presented more than optimistic results and the continent bags already quote this good make of their accounts. The Hang Seng scores a rise close to 3%.

Any process of intense uploads entails, sooner or later, a period of digestion and consolidation of them. That controlled setbacks occur in these contexts are more than a new more profitable entry opportunity, but it is necessary to locate those points.

In the case of Eurostoxx 50, at the technical level, Joan Cabrero, an advisor to Ecotrader points out The 5,250 points as the optimal zone that would allow a first point of entry into the index. Of that level, currently the European selective is located less than 4% distance. “The next entry point would already be 5,050-5,080 points,” he adds.

Until reaching that level, The expert recommends slightly reducing exposure to the bag To obtain “tranquility if there is a consolidation in the bags and ammunition that they will need to resume purchases as soon as the overcompra has decreased.”

For its part, Ibex 35 seems to have marked, at the technical level, a temporary roof in the 13,156 points and Cabrero identifies it as “the probable point of origin of a possible consolidation that should serve to relieve the overcompra.”

In his case, the expert advises waiting for a turning back to 12,350/12,400 points to buy Spanish bag again. This is, We would have to wait for a fall of just under 5%.

Beyond central banks and inflation, the appointments with the polls in the electoral processes were another factors that had an impact on the debt market. This next Sunday, the general elections in Germany will take place and on the last day prior to these elections, European fixed income moderates its profitability.

After climbing above 2.55% performance, he bund German slightly reduces this percentage to 2.53% And it is located with this profitability at minimum levels of the end of January. However, the week is settled with an increase of four basic points in the performance of the German bond.

In the Old Continent, the reduction of profitability of the sovereign bonds of Italy and Spain, around two basic points, also stand out, despite the fact that this week both papers also increase their performance between 6 and 7 basic points.