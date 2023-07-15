Due to the fact that the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market has expanded in recent years, users in Mexico currently have more and better options for telephone companies.

Under this framework, the users of the telephone companies will be happy to know the super promotion that it has Bait from Walmart, a company that is giving away a chip with services valid for 30 days.

As we mentioned before, the greater diversification of the telecommunications, internet and telephony market has meant that, nowadays, users have more and better company options, as well as packages and prices.

One of those telephone companies that has been surprising Mexican users for its packages and prices is the telephone company Bait from WalmartOMV of the multinational that has become very popular in recent times.

Take advantage of! Bait GIVES you a SIM and a 30-day plan until July 31/Photo: Unsplash

In this sense, Bait from Walmart has published a great promotion giving away a SIM completely free and valid for 30 days where users can enjoy their services.

In this sense, according to what was released by the telephone company through its social networks, When buying a KaiOS 4G at Bodega Aurrera branches, Bait from Walmart gives away a chip with 30 days of service.

Take advantage of! Bait GIVES you a SIM and a 30-day plan until July 31/Photo: Freepik/edition/Kenneth Montes

According to the publication uploaded to the official account of the multinational’s OMV social network Twitter, the KaiOS 4 GB cell phone, which comes with a Walmart Bait SIM with one month of free service, has a price of 740 pesos. It should be noted that this promotion will be valid only until next July 31, 2023.

Likewise, the great promotion of Bait from Walmart with a completely free chip from the telephone company of the multinational can also be purchased by going to the Bait Experience Centers.

Now, then we give you the packages and prices that Walmart Bait handles:

My Bait $10: 100 MB and 200 MB in social networks with a price of 10 pesos and validity of 1 day.

MI Bait 20: 500 MB of internet and 500 MB of social networks at 20 pesos.

My Bait 30: 4 thousand MB of internet for 30 pesos valid for 3 days.

My Bait 50: 10 thousand MB with a cost of 50 pesos and a validity of 7 days.

My Bait 65: 10 thousand MB of internet and 10 thousand MB of social networks with a price of 65 pesos and a validity of 10 days.

My Bait 100: 20,000 MB of internet and social networks at a cost of 100 pesos and valid for 15 days.

My Bait 125: 20 thousand MB of internet and social networks with a price of 125 pesos and validity of 20 days.

My Bait 200: unlimited internet for 30 days.

My Bait 300: unlimited internet and with the ability to share WiFi without restrictions at a cost of 300 pesos and valid for 30 days.

Finally, it should be said that all the packages offered by Walmart Bait include unlimited calls and messages.

The best Amazon promotions? click this link.