Some laptops remain in force on the market for years due to the features and system they have, as well as the positioning of their brand and model, among these we can consider the Apple MacBook Air laptop with M1 Chip and 256GB launched in 2020. The 13-inch laptop continues today with a list price at Amazon Mexico of $18,999 pesos, but fell almost to HALF PRICE with 45% OFF so its offer price is $10,499 Mexican pesos Limited Time.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 21, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The Apple MacBook Air with 256GB M1 Chip includes a 45% DISCOUNT for cash payment with bank cards, so the interest-free months scheme is not available. There are other purchasing options involved for this product that will be explained later, as well as the main features of the MacBook, which has a SALE of $8,500 pesos on Amazon and is cheaper than at Walmart and Palacio de Hierro.

On the Walmart website the Apple MacBook Air M1 256GB laptop space gray has a sale price of $11,999 pesos for cash payment. El Palacio de Hierro also has this computer on its website, but for $13,109.31 pesos and cash. At Amazon Mexico the personal laptop is in SALE to $10,499 Mexican pesos also with cash payment. Therefore, the MacBook is $1,500 cheaper at Amazon than at Walmart and $2,610.31 less than in El Palacio de Hierro.

What features does the Apple MacBook Air with 256GB have?

Apple’s MacBook Air laptop with 256GB has features that have kept it relevant in the market since its launch in 2020. The personal laptop with Touch ID in space gray is on sale for a limited time on Amazon Mexico and some of them are listed below. its main characteristics.

– MacBook Air Chip M1 model.

– Apple brand.

– 13 inch laptop.

– 256GB SSD memory capacity.

– It has a backlit keyboard.

– FaceTime HD camera.

– 8GB of RAM memory.

– Space gray color.

– Retina display with 2560 x 1600 MP resolution.

– Up to 18 hours of battery life.

– With silent fanless design.

– 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU for 5x faster graphics

– M1 Chip has up to 8 GB of fast unified memory.

What payment methods does the Apple MacBook Air Chip M1 256GB laptop have on Amazon Mexico?

The Apple MacBook Air laptop with 256GB SSD can be purchased on Amazon Mexico with its offer price of $10,499 only through cash payment with bank cards and in a single display. The laptop, which originally costs $18,999 pesos, does not support the interest-free monthly payment option, but it does support 24-month financing with additional interest that is broken down immediately.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $505.43* $1,631.54 $12,130.54 18 months $654.02* $1,273.53 $11,772.53 12 months $948.58* $884.02 $11,383.02 9 months $1,248.91* $741.23 $11,240.23 6 months $1,827.00* $463.01 $10,962.01 3 months $3,590.30* $271.92 $10,770.92

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.