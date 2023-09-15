Friday, September 15, 2023, 08:07

















The summer of 2023 is in its final stages, but it is not too late to take advantage of the good weather and take an epoch-making trip. That? Do you already know where you would like to go or has the question caught you by surprise? It’s normal to have doubts, but don’t worry: The only thing that counts is that you want to pack your bags and see the world. If we can check that box, everything else is a piece of cake. Our old friend Travelzoo takes care of that, better than anyone else: one of the leading national travel web portals that every week offers you succulent proposals for a change of scenery without your pocket ending up in palliatives.

On this occasion, to finish squeezing out the little that is left on the thermometer before welcoming autumn, we have a most appetizing selection. Let’s take you from Mallorca to Fuerteventura, passing through Berlin…and with a true adventure stopover in none other than Turkey! With panoramas like this it is perfectly understandable that there are already more than 30 million members around the world who cannot conceive of any other way of traveling other than with the help of travelzoo.

Well, have you told the neighbor not to forget to water your plants? Well, here we go with these four fantastic offers to brighten up your weekend. Let’s start!

MAJORCA









Paradise just a stone’s throw away. Calling the Balearic Islands that way does not seem to me to be an exaggeration. And much less when we have the focus on Mallorca during the “veroño”, when the crowd of tourists begins to clear little by little and the landscapes recover their most authentic and attractive appearance. If you want to enjoy this unique experience, now you can take advantage of the Travelzoo offer and spend 6 days and 5 nights in Mallorca from only €299 per person.

You will stay in half board, in a double room at the 4-star Palmira Paradise & Suites Hotel, Located in a privileged area of ​​Peguera, just 5 minutes walk from the beautiful Torà Beach. During your stay you will discover the wonders of what is considered the leading “botanical hotel” on the island, with a garden area that covers more than 18,000 square meters.

The most economical option is to leave by flight from Madrid between October 11 and 31, including the days of Pilar Bridge. However, it is also possible to travel between September 25 and October 10, choosing other airports such as Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Malaga, Seville or Bilbao.

Don’t delay in booking as places are very limited.

FUERTEVENTURA











And if we say that the Balearic Islands are a paradise… what adjective do we have left to talk about the Canary Islands? We prefer that you be the one who chooses it after having taken a look at this wonderful offer. Pay attention to the play because you will hardly be able to find something like this at this point in the summer: we have here a piece of trip to Fuerteventura of 5 days and 4 nights, leaving the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, from only €276 per head. I don’t know what word you’ll find for this, but for me “bargain” falls short.

After just a couple of hours of flight you will register at the COOEE Taimar: a Great 4-star hotel nestled in the heart of the Costa Calma, very close to the Jandía peninsula. You will be staying on a half-board basis, with breakfast and lunch or dinner (your choice), although you can upgrade your stay to full board for an additional fee. You will have the beach less than 2 kilometers away, although you will also have a heated pool if you feel like staying at the hotel one day.

If you want to go economically, it is best to travel from October 14 to 18; However, you will also find prices less than €300 per head flying from October 20 to 24. In addition, you can check conditions on Travelzoo to leave from Barcelona, ​​Seville or Santiago de Compostela, among other options, from October 1 to 31.

Remember that the reservation period closes at 11:59 p.m. next Wednesday, September 20.

BERLIN











Are you more of a city person than a beach person? Does your urban spirit spend the entire summer wishing the heat would go away so you can enjoy the streets, restaurants and museums again without losing three or four kilos on each outing? Don’t worry, Travelzoo has also thought of you. We radically changed our travel approach and We now propose a quick 1-night getaway to none other than Berlin, one of the most advanced European capitals with the greatest cultural offering, from just, pay attention to this: €89 for 2 people.

And don’t think that this is a proposal to go backpacking there, at all. With this offer You will stay at the Mercure Moa Hotel Berlin, 4-star category, located in the north of the famous Tiergarten park. You will sleep in a superior room for 2 people, with breakfast included and late check-out. This means that you can delay check out until 2:00 p.m. Likewise, if you want to extend your stay, you can do so by purchasing 1-night coupons.

If you plan your trip so that your stay falls on a Sunday, it will cost you, as we said, €89 per night. For the rest of the week the price rises to €99 per night, which continues to be a luxury opportunity to get to know a great city like Berlin, which in 2023 has diversified its agenda of cultural and artistic events with a multitude of concerts and the opening of new spaces dedicated to popular leisure.

This plan does not include flights, but Travelzoo gives you the option to easily find out about the best offers to catch a direct flight to Berlin from several Spanish airports. You can travel from November 1 to March 28, 2024, although the deadline to secure your place is September 15.

Türkiye











Now it is: those at Travelzoo have definitely lost their minds. There is no other possible explanation for this offer that has been marked. You imagine: an 11-day tour of Turkey, visiting some of the most emblematic places in the country, such as Istanbul, Ankara or the Goreme Valley in the heart of Cappadocia. One of those trips you take only once or twice in a lifetime, right? Well, you don’t need to imagine anything: now you have it at your fingertips from only €799 per person.

Just as it sounds, without tricks or cardboard: an itinerary of 11 days and 10 nights throughout a country that links European traditions with the exotic fascination that the Near East always exerts. On this trip you will stay in superior category hotels, among which 2 stand out that have been worthy of the Travelers’ Choice 2023 distinction from the well-known TripAdvisor platform.

You will have an extensive program of activities and you will be accompanied on your visits by a guide in Spanish, who will tell you all the secrets of the Cotton Castle of Pamukkale, from the ruins of Pergamum and Troy, from the immortal city of Ephesus and many other places as magical as they are unforgettable.

You can choose a date for your trip in the months of November and December 2023, or wait a little longer and fly between January and February 2024. Departures are from Barcelona and Madrid, although for only €100 more the airports of cities such as Málaga, Valencia or Bilbao, from October of this year until March 2024.