Under the patronage and presence of the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, coinciding with the month of October to raise awareness of breast cancer, the Emirati media, Nahid Al Naqbi, organized an initiative to raise awareness and prevent breast cancer under the slogan “Take a Step”, which comes as part of her main campaign to support cancer treatment research. An affiliate of the Al Jalila Foundation, which was launched in 2020 under the title “Cancer was part of my life, but it is not my life”, in the presence of Federal National Council member Shatha Ala Al-Naqbi, today, and the Director-General of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, Maryam Othman, in addition to the participation of women leaders, businesswomen and media professionals.

Through the initiative, which was incubated by entrepreneur Sahar Madani in her restaurant, a lecture was organized to raise awareness of breast cancer, in which the importance of early diagnosis was discussed, and women’s awareness of the danger of breast cancer was raised, methods of prevention and treatment were explained, in addition to a detailed explanation of the method. Optimum self-examination.

For her part, the organizer of the initiative, Nahid Al-Naqbi, indicated: “There are tremendous efforts from the government and non-profit organizations in raising awareness of early detection of cancer to reduce its risks and effects, but we need more efforts from individuals through solidarity and synergy in supporting donations for an important humanitarian cause, as Together, we will be stronger in making the future of the UAE free of cancer.”

On the sidelines of the event, an auction of a masterpiece was launched and a raffle section for various prizes was organized with the support of 5 strategic partners.